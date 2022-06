HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Little Flower Clinic is opening a shower trailer that is free to use for anyone in the community. “This is just one way of giving back to the community and saying, ‘Come here, take a shower, feel good, see the providers, let us help make your day,” Little Flower Clinic CEO Ellen Vance said.

HAZARD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO