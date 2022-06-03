Hammondsport Man Indicted on Rape, Sexual Abuse Charges Involving a Minor

The Steuben County man arrested last month after allegedly breaking into someone’s home and beating them with a hammer has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder. 41-year-old Jose Velez of Bath is also charged with assault, burglary, tampering with evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon for the May 9th incident that happened at the Holland American Hotel. The county’s District Attorney’s office reports all the charges will be treated as hate crimes since the victim was targeted by Velez due to their sexual orientation. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

BATH, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO