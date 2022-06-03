ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammondsport, NY

Hammondsport Man Indicted on Rape, Sexual Abuse Charges Involving a Minor

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Steuben County Grand Jury has indicted a 21-year-old Hammondsport man on charges he had sexual contact with a minor. Jonathan Wells...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Accused of Harassment

A Wayne County man faces charges of harassment following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Savannah Saturday. Christian Lormil, Junior, is accused of getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, during which he picked her up and slammed her to the ground in front of her two young children.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Man Arrested After School Alleges Student Was Abused

A complaint filed to police by a local school that of one of its students had allegedly been abused has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Canandaigua man. Penn Yan Police arrested Richard Siesto, Junior, for an incident on May 15th after the victim and a witness told police he had subjected the child to unwanted physical contact. Siesto, Junior, is accused of pushing the victim’s face into couch cushions and jabbing him with his elbow in the ribcage.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Charged With Criminal Mischief

A Sodus woman was arrested over the weekend following a domestic incident investigation. 42-year-old Jessica Janes is accused of damaging a door that belonged to someone else. Janes was charged with criminal mischief and held at the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio...
FL Radio Group

State Police Arrest Geneva Man on Incest Charge

A Geneva man has been arrested on incest charges. State Police say 58-year-old Andrew Jensen was also charged with course of sexual conduct against a child under the age of 13. No other details were made available. Following his arraignment on the felonies, Jensen was released to pretrial services with...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammondsport, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
FL Radio Group

State Police Arrest Auburn Man on Four Warrants

State Police arrested an Auburn man on four warrants. 33-year-old Larry Hoff was wanted on charges of criminal contempt, grand larceny, identity theft, and petit larceny. Hoff was taken to Cayuga County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief Charge

Waterloo Police have arrested a 38-year-old Waterloo man on a criminal mischief warrant. The charges against Michael Caster stem from an incident where it is alleged he caused damage to the tire of a vehicle. Caster was sent to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the top...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Arrest Waterloo Man for Harassing Local Business Worker

Waterloo Police charged a 37-year-old Waterloo man with harassment following an incident at a local business on June 2nd. Samuel Nucci is accused of subjecting an employee at the unidentified business to unwanted physical contact. Nucci was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await central arraignment due to...
WATERLOO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Steuben County Grand Jury#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Missing Ithaca Man Found

Ithaca Police say a 22-year-old man who was reported missing last week was located over the weekend. Brian Mederos was found and taken to the hospital for treatment. Mederos was last seen on May 31st and was reported missing two days later. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Waterloo Man’s Arrest

A suspicious vehicle complaint in Waterloo led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Waterloo man. Brian Macgill was charged with displaying a forged inspection sticker following an investigation by Waterloo Police. Macgill was released on an appearance ticket for Waterloo Village Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested on a bench warrant. Police report the Sunday arrest of Jordan Cain after an investigation into an unrelated incident determined he had an active bench warrant from Ontario County for criminal mischief. Cain was arrested by Seneca Falls Police and turned over to...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Accused of Failing to Appear in Court

An Odessa resident was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear. Jayme Simmons is accused of failing to show up to Odessa Village Court as directed. Simmons was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
ODESSA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested on Manchester Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Manchester Town Court. Kristy Williams is accused of harassment. She was issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
MANCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Indicted on Attempted Murder Charge

The Steuben County man arrested last month after allegedly breaking into someone’s home and beating them with a hammer has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder. 41-year-old Jose Velez of Bath is also charged with assault, burglary, tampering with evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon for the May 9th incident that happened at the Holland American Hotel. The county’s District Attorney’s office reports all the charges will be treated as hate crimes since the victim was targeted by Velez due to their sexual orientation. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the attack and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Stabbing at Auburn Bar Sends Man to Jail

An Auburn man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing last week at Swifty’s Tavern. According to FingerLakes1, police were called to the Perrine Street bar around 2:20a on May 29th for the report of a security guard having been stabbed in the neck. Gregory Jordan was then charged...
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Ontario County Court Warrant

A Newark man has been arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario County Court. 42-year-old Travis Williams is accused of failing to appear to answer DWI charges. Following his arrest by Wayne County authorities, Williams was taken to the Port Gibson Fire Department where he was transferred over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Albany Man Airlifted Following Yates County Accident

An Albany man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital following a one-car accident just after midnight Saturday morning in Yates County. 42-year-old Tristan DeForest was traveling on State Route 54 in the town of Milo when his car went off the road, striking a guard rail and trees. The impact forced his car onto its side. Penn Yan firefighters had to extricate DeForest from his car. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy