Shenandoah, IA

Shen pool opening delayed until Monday

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

(Shenandoah) -- It will be early next week before Shenandoah's outdoor pool facility opens for the summer. Monday is opening day for the Wilson Aquatic Center's 2022 season. Gabby Sparks is the pool's aquatic director. Sparks tells KMA News plans called for opening the pool this week. But, cooler weather and...

www.kmaland.com

