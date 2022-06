HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters are casting ballots Tuesday in the first primary election in three decades with two seats in the U.S. House at stake. Ryan Zinke, who served as a Cabinet member under then-President Donald Trump, is running for the seat to represent the western part of the state after Montana was granted a second seat due to population growth documented in the 2020 census.

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO