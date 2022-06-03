ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Supreme Court declines petition questioning ownership of Lake Quinault

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA petition questioning the ownership of Lake Quinault by the Quinault Indian Nation was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. In October 2021, a landowner on the lake originally filed the petition. According to the original filing, the landowner stated that their property has 75 feet of shoreline. They...

Gabriella Anderson
3d ago

The government took all of the Indians rights away, then moved them onto a piece of property that the government deemed unusable and gave it to them. You can’t keep taking Property and rights away from the Indians. We can’t make up for what was done to them then, but we can STOP doing it!

