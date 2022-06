Ohio’s schools are crying out for a fix to the substitute teacher shortage in our state. In 2018, about 16,400 people worked as substitute teachers in Ohio; in 2021, that number had plummeted to only about 5,000. And as a result, students, educators, and Ohio families suffered. Schools had to shift to remote instruction, educators who were already stretched thin had to cover other classes during their planning periods and lunches, and students ended up warehoused in auditoriums where they received adult supervision but no educational instruction.

23 HOURS AGO