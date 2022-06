Drivers in Connecticut are paying an average of $4.89 for a gallon of regular gasoline, according to the latest data from AAA, which tracks gas prices nationwide. As of Monday, the price reflects a 21-cent increase from a week ago, when the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.68, and is the highest average price on record, according to AAA.

