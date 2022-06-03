7D RANCH TO HOLD BENEFIT FOR GABRIEL GOODE

One of the oldest civic organizations in Brenham is holding its final meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). The Brenham Rotary Club, which was chartered in 1921, is being dissolved after their noon meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Cannery Kitchen. Brenham Rotary Club members just celebrated the club’s 100th anniversary last fall. Civic organizations across the US have seen dwindling attendance and membership recently, especially since the COVID-19 epidemic. At one time the Brenham Rotary Club had over 200 members, often with almost 100 showing up each Tuesday for their weekly luncheon meetings. But in 2009, a second club was formed in Brenham from the membership, the Rotary Club of Washington County.

