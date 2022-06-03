ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

7D RANCH TO HOLD BENEFIT FOR GABRIEL GOODE

By Doug Brown
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

The 7D Ranch in Navasota is hosting an upcoming benefit to help a little boy who nearly died a little over two months ago. Gabriel Goode is a five-year-old boy, who on March 28, complained of a stomach ache...

kwhi.com

kwhi.com

JUDGE EDDIE HARRISON TO BE HONORED AT JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The life and legacy of a community leader will be celebrated at the Juneteenth Celebration at Washington-on-the-Brazos. The 1st Annual Judge Eddie E. Harrison Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 25th, at 10am. It will feature presentations by his family, and the Mt. Rose Male Chorus. Harrison passed away...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS SUMMER SIP & ART WALK

Main Street Brenham’s Summer Sip and Art Walk will be the featured topic this week on the KWHI Community Corner. City of Brenham Tourism and Marketing Coordinator Nancy Joiner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about Saturday’s event, bringing summer drinks and varied art displays to downtown Brenham from 3 to 7 p.m.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THOMAS CRAFT CONFECTIONS

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a candy company in Brenham. The ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. will commemorate the new name and remodeling of Thomas Craft Confections, formerly Bliss Candy Company, at 2307 South Market Street. Bliss Candy Company opened in...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ROTARY CLUB DISSOLVING

One of the oldest civic organizations in Brenham is holding its final meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). The Brenham Rotary Club, which was chartered in 1921, is being dissolved after their noon meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Cannery Kitchen. Brenham Rotary Club members just celebrated the club’s 100th anniversary last fall. Civic organizations across the US have seen dwindling attendance and membership recently, especially since the COVID-19 epidemic. At one time the Brenham Rotary Club had over 200 members, often with almost 100 showing up each Tuesday for their weekly luncheon meetings. But in 2009, a second club was formed in Brenham from the membership, the Rotary Club of Washington County.
BRENHAM, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Navasota, TX
Magnolia, TX
Society
City
Magnolia, TX
kwhi.com

DEMI HARRINGTON CROWNED GRIMES CO. FAIR QUEEN

The queen of the 70th Annual Grimes County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Demi Harrington was named this year’s queen of the Grimes County Fair, during a kick-off dance for fair activities. First runner up was Autumn Atkinson, while second runner up was Avery McKinney. Other fair queen contestants...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group. “I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a...
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Cheap family fun options in Central Texas for the summer

TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?. There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas...
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

7000 New Homes Announced in Splendora

SPLENDORA, Texas – (Realty News Report) – The Signorelli Company purchased 3,000 acres in East Montgomery County where it will develop a master planned community with over 7,000 single-family homes. The development will include 1 million SF of multifamily, office, medical, and retail development and hotels. Located about...
SPLENDORA, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FERAL HOG PROGRAM

The Austin County Commissioners Court is sponsoring a Feral Hog Bounty Program. As part of the program, those that participate will be awarded $5 per feral hog harvested in Austin County. A pair of feral hog ears must be provided as biological evidence. Each pair of ears must be placed...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kwhi.com

COMBINED COMMUNITY ACTION CASINO NITE

Combined Community Action is inviting the public to spend an evening of fun at their 17th annual Casino Nite Fundraiser. Casino Nite is being held Friday, June 10th, at St. Michael’s Hall at 310 Frio Street in Winchester. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the games begin at 7pm.
WINCHESTER, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING BRENHAM WOMAN FOUND SAFE IN BRYAN

The Brenham Police Department says 44-year-old Lateh Yvonne Franklin was located safely over the weekend in Bryan. Authorities said in a missing person alert for Franklin on Thursday that they believed she was in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD HIRES ASST. PRINCIPALS, DEAN OF INSTRUCTION

Two new assistant principals and a dean of instruction were introduced at today’s (Monday) Brenham School Board meeting. Kelsey Lopez was hired as the assistant principal at Brenham Junior High School, and Pam Plagens was named the new assistant principal at Brenham Middle School. Ali Seilheimer was announced as the new dean of instruction at Brenham Junior High School.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CALDWELL MAIN STREET “SUMMER CONCERT SERIES”

Back by popular demand, Caldwell Main Street is presenting their second annual “Summer Concert Series”. The concerts will be happening on the second Saturdays in June, July, and August at 8pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in downtown Caldwell. Their first concert is next Saturday, June 11,...
CALDWELL, TX

