Gulfport, FL

Gulfport Pride Festival to kick off this weekend

By Brianda Villegas
 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA)- Downtown Gulfport is scheduled to host events all throughout June for Pride Month, celebrating the LGBTQ+ communities.

The 2nd annual Gulfport Pride Event this weekend will benefit The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library.

“We’re a knowledge resource. What we do is provide books, movies and programming. This Saturday we have a dialogue about the intersection of LGBTQ identity and art,” LGBTQ Resource Center President Susan Gore said.

This weekend festival will also include a walking parade, marching band, drag show, local vendors and live music.

Several businesses have hung up flags on their storefronts to show their support during Pride Month. This includes Stella’s, a local restaurant that will be donating 10% of the days sales to The LGBTQ Resource Center.

“What we do is help people understand we’re all together and lesbian, gay men, bisexual, transgender, queer people and those who don’t like labels all want to be part of the larger community,” Gore said.

Gulfport’s Pride Festival is on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. all along Beach Blvd S in Downtown Gulfport. This event is free to the public and free parking is available.

For additional details regarding vendors and entertainment, you can visit the event’s website or Facebook.

