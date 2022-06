After years of minor iterative updates, the robot vacuum market finally took a few big strides last year. One example is the Roomba j7+, which uses AI to help navigate its way around your home. I think that the introduction of the new self-washing mop feature was an even bigger advancement. But it comes at a hefty price, as we saw when Ecovacs launched the DEEBOT X1 Omni.

