DOE’s new summer camp website includes lots of free options

By Jarek Rutz
 3 days ago

First State parents can help students can keep their minds active this summer by using a new website that includes hundreds of programs made available in Delaware’s “Summer of Opportunity.”

The Department of Education this week announced its new website contains a database of 265 different camps and programs that will help families find school and community-based learning opportunities to help kids avoid learning loss before they return to school.

The search engine filters targeted grades, dates, locations, costs, sponsoring organization and transportation options so families can choose a camp that perfectly meets their needs.

Most of the programs listed are free admission, and they are available to students between kindergarten and twelfth grade.

There are 30 programs available online, and 335 programs that are in-person.

The website has a map feature as well that allows families to see exactly where their camp will be.

Delaware students should have enriching experiences this summer with opportunities for formal and informal learning, said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick in a press release.

“For one student that may mean attending science camp at a park, for another it may mean enrolling in a school program that integrates English language arts supports and sports and for a third it could be a series of day trips with family and friends to explore the rich offerings of our region,” he said.

Most importantly, he said, is that the state’s students are engaged in some sort of learning and exploration this summer so they return to school in the fall ready to learn and succeed in the new school year.

The department will continue to add programs into the database. ​​Organizations that want a program to be included should Delaware.Department.of.Education@doe.k12.de.us .

Town Square LIVE News

Auditor McGuiness reindicted in Kent County

A Kent County grand jury on Monday re-indicted State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness after prosecutors abandoned an earlier indictment in New Castle County. McGuiness has again been charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors: Conflict of interest: Violation of the State Officials’ Code of Conduct (misdemeanor) Theft (felony) Structuring: Non-compliance with procurement law (misdemeanor) Official misconduct (misdemeanor) Intimidation (felony) McGuiness was ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Total plastic bag ban begins July 1

Do you use reusable grocery store bags? Beginning July 1, you’ll have to choose between reusable and paper — and there won’t be any other options. Under Delaware’s 2019 plastic bag ban, stores were allowed to use the thicker 2.25 millimeter-thick plastic film bags, which were considered reusable under the law. Last June, the General Assembly enhanced the state’s plastic ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022 Separation Day. Celebration marking ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Medical privacy bill threatens parental rights, GOP reps say

All 15 Republican state representatives have taken a stand against a bill they say is designed to usurp parental authority. House Bill 400, sponsored by Rep. Krista Griffith, D-Fairfax, would allow dependents on insurance policies – adults and children – to receive “confidential sensitive health care services” without notifying the policyholder. The bill has been dubbed the “Delaware Patient Privacy ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State drops McGuiness case to reindict in Kent County

The Delaware Department of Justice will not pursue its prosecution of State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness in New Castle County, according to a spokesman for the court.  “The State has entered a Nolle Prosequi without prejudice and has indicated it will submit the case involving Kathleen McGuiness to the Kent County Grand Jury on Monday, June 6, 2022,” said Sean O’Sullivan, ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware State Parks on track to set visitation record

After breaking attendance records in 2021, Delaware State Parks is on pace to set another visitor attendance mark by the end of 2022, DNREC announced Friday. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation had 47,250 active annual passes that allow daily entry into Delaware State Parks compared with 61,744 in 2021, a 31% increase. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House bill aims to expand abortion protections

Democratic lawmakers filed legislation Thursday they say will improve the availability of abortions and protect patients and providers from facing legal action under other states’ abortion laws.  Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle, Rep. Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear, and Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Talleyville, announced the legislation in the wake of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the United States Supreme Court may ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware GOP unveils ‘Rescue Delaware’ plan at state convention

Delaware state Republicans on Saturday introduced a plan to “Rescue Delaware” during a state convention that featured a slate of uncontested statewide GOP candidates and rallying cries to stand against “woke-ism,” election-tampering and the “radical left.” The newly-minted “Rescue Delaware” agenda includes policy objectives the party believes are “supported by a majority of Delawareans across all party lines” and will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

