Arsenal 'refuse to cancel Hector Bellerin's contract to allow him to sign for Real Betis'... with the Spaniard so desperate to re-join his boyhood club after a successful loan spell that he is 'willing to reduce his salary by more than half'

Arsenal are reportedly refusing to release Hector Bellerin from his contract to allow him to sign for Real Betis.

The 27-year-old has spent the season on loan at the Spanish club, who his whole family are die-hard supporters of.

Betis and Bellerin had hoped that a deal could be struck with Arsenal to make the move permanent on a free transfer this summer, as the full-back only has one year left on his contract in North London.

Hector Bellerin made 32 appearances on loan at Real Betis and won the Copa del Rey in April

The 27-year-old stayed out on the pitch after playing his final home match for the club

But according to Estadio Deportivo, the Gunners are unwilling to let Bellerin leave for nothing. They are keen to receive a transfer fee for the Spaniard or would consider a swap deal.

The report adds that Serie A clubs Roma, Fiorentina, Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in Bellerin, while Barcelona - where he spent eight years as an academy player - are monitoring his situation too.

However, the 27-year-old has his heart set on returning to Betis and according to Estadio Deportivo he is willing to reduce his salary by more than half to push the deal through. His Arsenal wages are believed to be around £100,000 per week.

'I have made my position clear to both clubs,' Bellerin told Betis TV last month. 'Now we have two months to get the best deal for all three parties.

Bellerin could not hold back the tears after his father, a die-hard Real Betis fan, joined him

The full-back has been at Arsenal since he was 16 and has made 239 appearances for the club

'I have always said, I made an effort to come here and I am willing to make every effort to keep it going because it is my home and I am happy.

'It is also true that I had very nice moments in London, in England. Arsenal has given a lot, the opportunity to be a professional. If I leave, it will be difficult, but hopefully everything goes as we want.'

Bellerin made 32 appearances throughout his Betis loan spell and helped the club win the Copa del Rey - their first trophy in 17 years.

After the final home match of the season, he was unable to hold back the tears as he was joined by his parents on the Estadio Benito Villamarin pitch.

Arsenal ripped up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract but will not do the same for Bellerin

He was also embraced by team-mates Borja Iglesias and Aitor Ruibal, who joked on a Twitter that a crowdfunding page should be set up to keep Bellerin at the club.

Arsenal are no strangers to tearing up contracts, having done so in recent years with Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it appears that they will not be as accommodating for a player who has been at the club since the age of 16.

Bellerin has made 239 appearances for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups in his time at the Emirates Stadium.