Local couple arrested after multi-state crime spree, police say

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A couple was arrested after state police said they went on a crime spree in Pennsylvania and Maryland while driving a stolen truck.

On March 20, state police in Somerset went to Big Dog Diesel in Somerset Township for a report of a theft of gasoline, license plates and damage to property by a man and woman in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The two were later identified as 40-year-old Brian Woy, of Johnstown, and 43-year-old Darcy Stanton, of Seward.

Upon further investigation, police found out that Woy and Stanton went off on a crime spree stealing gas, clothes and food in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well. The duo would allegedly swap vehicle plates and change the appearance of the stolen truck they were operating.

The couple was arrested in Maryland after a brief pursuit with U.S. Marshalls and Maryland State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police said they are continuing this investigation.

Callahan
3d ago

get the trash off the streets

