Local couple arrested after multi-state crime spree, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A couple was arrested after state police said they went on a crime spree in Pennsylvania and Maryland while driving a stolen truck.

On March 20, state police in Somerset went to Big Dog Diesel in Somerset Township for a report of a theft of gasoline, license plates and damage to property by a man and woman in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The two were later identified as 40-year-old Brian Woy, of Johnstown, and 43-year-old Darcy Stanton, of Seward.

Upon further investigation, police found out that Woy and Stanton went off on a crime spree stealing gas, clothes and food in Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well. The duo would allegedly swap vehicle plates and change the appearance of the stolen truck they were operating.

The couple was arrested in Maryland after a brief pursuit with U.S. Marshalls and Maryland State Police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Pennsylvania State Police said they are continuing this investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.