Family Care Center Breaks Ground on New, Larger Location to Help More People in Cherokee County

During the Leesburg pre-council meeting on June 6th at 4:30pm, Cindy McGinnis, Family Care Center Director, thanked the town of Leesburg for supporting their upcoming duck race. The Family Care Center has purchased property and has developed a two year plan to construct a new building. They have been paying $1,700 a month for rent and feel that they could better steward that money by helping those in need of wheelchair ramps, bathrooms, kitchens, etc.
The Gaylesville Fire Department will be hosting their first Mobile Food Pantry event, Friday, June 17th beginning at 11:30 that morning. That will take place at the Fire Department, at 4740 Main Street in Gaylesville. Call (256) 422-5299 or find them on Facebook for more information.
FoodTruck Friday set for June 10 at Rome First United Methodist Church parking lot. One Community United’s Faith Leaders will host a FoodTruck Friday event where youth, ages 12-18, can come and enjoy live entertainment and food to purchase from local food trucks. This social will take place from...
The Leesburg Town council meeting kicked off with their pre-council meeting on Monday, starting off with Cindy McGinnis with the Family Care Center and the upcoming Duck Race. The town council approved for a seasonal temporary employee to be hired until January 2023. The employee will be responsible for cutting grass, as well as helping out with special events such as Leesburg day in September and Christmas in the Park in December. This is to help alleviate the workload in lieu of an employee who is undergoing chemo treatments for liver cancer. The council is in hopes that he will be able to return to work at least by January.
CULLMAN, Ala. – After opening in its original location next to Sips and Strokes in the Warehouse District in August of 2020, Leldon’s outgrew its space, packed up the belongings and moved up the street to its new home at 117 1st Avenue NE, a mere one block north.
“It was destiny that we moved into our new place. I had an art show at the old location and Deborah McAfee, who does glass art along with her husband Danny, was there. We talked then in January. Then, their spot came available in February. I closed down the old store, packed...
The Cedar Bluff annual class reunion will be held June 25th (2022), at the Cedar Bluff First Baptist Church (Christian Life Center) The Class of ’72 in 50-year honorees – as well as classes for the last two years missed ’70 and ’71. Visitation will start at 4:00 and there will be a buffet meal served starting at 5:00pm Reservations must be made by June 17th. Plates will be $20 per person to help cover expenses.
Time to ‘demo’ those Varsity rumors: So the most-asked question we received last week was from a “story” on a parody local news Facebook page that scared a lot of Varsity fans — and promoted a few laughs about what would arrive in place of the vaunted Atlanta legend.
In a heated discussion during Monday nights Leesburg Town Hall Meeting, resident Greg Lumpkin approached the council on the topic of the Trash Nuisance Committee. “Why would you appoint somebody to the council to draft a abatement ordinance to present to the council, if they were against it from the beginning? To me that doesn’t sound like that would be the logical thing to do.” Lumpkin asked. Leesburg Mayor Brandy Pierce then asked Lumpkin, “Who drafted it?”, in which Lumpkin had to restate his statement to the council and those in the meeting, “Our mayor appointed some members to the committee to draft an abatement ordinance.” “No I didn’t.” Mayor Pierce said. “My attorney drafts the ordinance, I do not. We haven’t even gotten that far because ya’ll can’t get along on nothing.”
In the Monday evening Leesburg Town Council Meeting, it was approved for a locally owned liquor store to open in the town. Steven Kirkpatrick and his business partner, Blake have come up with a plan to open “Leesburg Liquors” in the old 3,000 sq. ft. Subway building in Leesburg. They expressed that there is not a liquor store on this side of the lake and it would be convenient for residents, as well as those visiting Pirates Bay and Chestnut Bay. They understand that beer is already sold here in a couple of locations, but there is not a big selection in town. Local brewery beers, as well as local wines and spirits made in the state of Alabama are what will be included in the $75,000 inventory.
Loved ones are searching for answers after a 34-year-old Northport woman disappeared Friday night on a trip to Alexander City, Alabama. UPDATE, 4:30 P.M. Saturday: Northport police have confirmed the missing woman has been found safe. Her name and picture have been removed from this report. Top Stories from the...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — The loud noises that come with construction are very much welcomed in one Shelby County neighborhood. Fifteen months aftera tornado tore through the area, residents of the Eagle Point are ecstatic to see their homes being rebuilt. Only on WVTM 13, Rick Karle visited the neighborhood and spoke with one couple who said the construction makes them feel as if they're celebrating Christmas in June. Hear more in the video above.
Sunday (June 12th), beginning at 10:00am, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will celebrate their 126th Homecoming. Brother Rickey Pollard will be the guest speaker with singing by the Master’s Quartet The church is located on County Road 28. Lunch will be served at noon with singing to resume afterwards.
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department is looking to interact with community members interested in learning more about the job and the city the police serve. They are hosting a class titled “Why Police Do What They Do” presented by the Anniston Police Department Community Relations Unit. Space is limited for this class. If interested please Email Corp. McGraw at DMcGraw@annistonal.gov to reserve a spot. The class will be held at the Police Department, 174 West 13th Street Anniston, AL 36201. It will be held on June 10, 2022 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.
(Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security – Alabama) WEIS Radio has learned that a man was air-lifted for treatment of both 2nd and 3rd degree burns from an incident involving a campfire on Friday. Emergency personnel quickly responded to an area near Blackwell’s...
Turner McCall Boulevard and East 12th Street in Rome were re-opened around 9:20. The roads were closed for a time early this (Monday) morning due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The accident occurred in the area of Zaxby’s on Turner-McCall and at this point it has been confirmed that one person had died.
More than 200 people were able to fill up their gas tanks for free today in Huntsville. Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a 'Gas on God' giveaway, giving back to the community as gas prices reach record highs. "I just woke up this morning and found out they were...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bid a somber, but fond, farewell over the police radio Monday for a beloved deputy who died over the weekend. Deputy Chad Allinder, 50, died Sunday after a brief illness. He served with the sheriff’s office for 18 years and was known for his kindness, his loyalty to his friends and his mischievous personality. There was even a private Facebook group dedicated to his mustache.
Jeremiah Williams, age 30 of Anniston – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Brian Thomas, 33 of Centre – Conditional Release Order;. Shenetha Stubbs, age 42 of Leesburg – Failure to Appear (two counts);. Robyn Garcia, age 45 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear;. and. Robert Acker, age...
Sunday wasn't the first time the Huntsville Police Department has been called to the home on York Road, but this time, it was the site of a murder-suicide. Huntsville Police confirmed to WAAY 31 on Monday, they have responded to the home before for a domestic violence incident, but didn't specify on when.
