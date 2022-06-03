Family Care Center Breaks Ground on New, Larger Location to Help More People in Cherokee County

In the Monday evening Leesburg Town Council Meeting, it was approved for a locally owned liquor store to open in the town. Steven Kirkpatrick and his business partner, Blake have come up with a plan to open “Leesburg Liquors” in the old 3,000 sq. ft. Subway building in Leesburg. They expressed that there is not a liquor store on this side of the lake and it would be convenient for residents, as well as those visiting Pirates Bay and Chestnut Bay. They understand that beer is already sold here in a couple of locations, but there is not a big selection in town. Local brewery beers, as well as local wines and spirits made in the state of Alabama are what will be included in the $75,000 inventory.

LEESBURG, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO