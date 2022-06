COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - After four people were shot and killed at a hospital in Tulsa on June 1, some hospitals in the area are updating their security efforts. WCTV spoke with officials in Colquitt County, and they say they actually believe their security protocols are ahead of others. They also say the best preparation is to continue evolving.

