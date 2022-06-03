ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Civic Awards Night honors 2022 Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhIs9_0fzUgIqn00

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kFTu_0fzUgIqn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Mhbm_0fzUgIqn00
Lt. Andrew Pratt (left) and Officer Tyler Evans (right)

The Rock Island Knights of Columbus is holding its 43rd Annual Civic Awards Night on Sunday, June 12th. Each year, the Knights recognize a City of Rock Island Police Officer and Firefighter who are chosen by their peers as honorees for outstanding service. This year, the Knights will honor Officer Tyler Evans as the 2022 Police Officer of the Year and Lieutenant Andrew Pratt as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

The City of Rock Island is proud of the high levels of customer service provided by its public safety professionals every day. Having Officer Evans and Lieutenant Pratt honored by a community group strengthens this level of commitment to service, and the City is extremely impressed by both honorees.

The Civic Awards Night will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island, located at 226 17th Street. The event will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner banquet at 6 p.m. The award presentations will take place after the dinner banquet. Local elementary school students will present a special program and entertainment will also be provided. The cost for this event is $20 for adults, and $5 for children 10 and under, payable at the door.

For more information, please contact Fire Chief Yerkey at (309) 732-2800, ext. 6, Chief of Police Landi at (309) 732-2401, or Chairperson Kevin Houser at (309) 787-2337, ext. 240.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Fairmount Library hosting Clock Inc presentation

The Davenport Public Library Fairmount Branch is hosting a presentation by Chase Norris entitled “Clock, Inc & The LGBTQ+ Community” on Thursday, June 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. Norris grew up in a small town outside of Peoria. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with his bachelor’s in psychology, he came out as female […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians. The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown. You can find more information about parking...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police respond to shots fired in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people were detained after shots were fired near 9th St. and Perry St. in Davenport. No injuries were reported and two shell casings were found on scene. The call came roughly around 7:30pm. Police were still on scene as of 8:30pm. This is an ongoing...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Burlington man arrested in Monday stabbing

A 40-year-old Burlington man was arrested Monday in connection with a morning stabbing incident. On June 6, 2022 at approximately 9:38 a.m., Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 Block of Aetna for a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon officer’s arrival, a 43-year-old male victim was located, who had sustained a knife wound to his leg, police said in a release.
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Rock Island, IL
Sports
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Rock Island, IL
Government
Local 4 WHBF

United Way QCs needs volunteers for reading initiative’s summer session

The United Way wants to close COVID-related gaps in youth literacy by connecting another 200 Quad Cities students with volunteers for one-on-one weekly reading sessions during the summer. To date, United Way’s Read United QC initiative has paired 450 students in preschool through third grade with reading volunteers since the community-wide awareness and action campaign […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

East Moline Fire Department holds open house

If you or someone you know has an interest in firefighting, make plans to stop by the East Moline Fire Department’s Community Open House on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Moline Fire Station #23, 901 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.   The department has plenty of activities to […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Shots fired in Davenport Monday afternoon

Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Gaines, Monday afternoon. At least 10 shell casings were found in the alley, which happened about 2:40 p.m., and it doesn’t...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Houser
WQAD

Early Saturday morning shooting leaves 2 injured in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an altercation early Saturday morning, June 4 in Davenport. According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a gunshot injury at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of West Third Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

LCNTF adds to Fort Madison drug busts

FORT MADISON – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. William Elroy Frantz III was arrested on June 3, 2022, in the 3000 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison. Frantz III was charged with two counts of Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, both class C felonies.
FORT MADISON, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

One Person Arrested for Vandalizing Property at Morrison Community Hospital

On Friday, May 27 at approximately 7:00 pm, Morrison Police responded to the Morrison Community Hospital for a complaint of a male subject vandalizing hospital property. Because of this investigation, Morrison Police arrested 47-year-old Shane A. Gaffey of Morrison pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by Whiteside County charging Gaffey with Failure to Appear – Criminal Damage to Property.
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf hires familiar face for new community job

The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Knights#Nexs
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport house fire Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire and Police responded to a house fire near the intersection of West Third Street and North Pine street Saturday. The fire started at about 1:25 p.m., according to neighbors. Police say all occupants left the building safely. TV6 crew on scene say there was...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf counselor speaks about outrageous behavior in school

A Bettendorf Middle School counselor is speaking out about the problems she had to face during the last school year. Michelle Bruty said she was threatened, called degrading names and even chased into her office by students. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein brought us her story and why Bruty resigned after...
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after another man was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested on Sunday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder. At around 6:58 p.m. on Saturday,...
DUBUQUE, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
KBUR

OSF Family Medical Center opens new 10,000 square foot facility

Monmouth, Ill.- Members of the community got to tour a new 10,000-square-foot facility at OSF Family Medical Center in Monmouth ahead of its official opening. TV Station WQAD reports that on Friday, June 4th OSF hosted tours of its new emergency department, which is set to officially open on Wednesday, June 8th.
MONMOUTH, IL
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

790
Followers
804
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy