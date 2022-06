My friend is the child of Japanese immigrants, thus she grew up eating a lot of traditional Japanese cuisine. From time to time, she’ll talk about some of the meals her mother made, and I want to eat almost all of them. Take, for example, her sukiyaki. Her mom had the local butcher slice the beef so it was razor-thin, and simmered it in a delicate sauce my friend cannot replicate, try as she might. Her mom died some years ago, and, alas, her recipes went with her.

