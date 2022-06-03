Same suspect tied to two Hampton 7-Eleven robberies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two robberies this week at the same 7-Eleven in Hampton.

The most recent robbery happened late Thursday night.

27-year-old Joseph Fortune, of Yorktown, is facing two counts of robbery.

Joseph Fortune (Photo provided by Hampton Police)

Photo of robbery suspect provided by Hampton Police

Thursday’s robbery occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located in the 3400 block of Commander Shepard Boulevard. Police say the suspect, in this case, implied he had a gun and demanded money. Once he got the cash, he fled on foot.

The same store was robbed Sunday morning under similar circumstances. Police released an image and suspect description in that case, which closely matched the description in the most recent crime.

Investigators determined the cases were connected and arrested Fortune for both.

