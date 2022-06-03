ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Same suspect tied to two Hampton 7-Eleven robberies

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3q3s_0fzUfbOH00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with two robberies this week at the same 7-Eleven in Hampton.

The most recent robbery happened late Thursday night.

27-year-old Joseph Fortune, of Yorktown, is facing two counts of robbery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDfQ5_0fzUfbOH00
    Joseph Fortune (Photo provided by Hampton Police)
  • Photo of robbery suspect provided by Hampton Police

Thursday’s robbery occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located in the 3400 block of Commander Shepard Boulevard. Police say the suspect, in this case, implied he had a gun and demanded money. Once he got the cash, he fled on foot.

The same store was robbed Sunday morning under similar circumstances. Police released an image and suspect description in that case, which closely matched the description in the most recent crime.

Investigators determined the cases were connected and arrested Fortune for both.

Suspect caught on camera during 7-Eleven robbery on Commander Shepherd Blvd in Hampton

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

