ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 tight end Zach Ortwerth

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dluXn_0fzUeyYN00

An official visit preview for Saint Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth, who is in Madison this weekend.

This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.

Having covered nine of the upcoming visitors already, we turn our attention to Zach Ortwerth, one of the top tight end recruits for the Badgers.

Previously covered visitors :

Name : Zach Ortwerth

Height : 6-foot-5

Weight : 220 pounds

High School : Saint Louis University High School

Hometown : Saint Louis, Missouri

Projected Position : Tight end

247 Sports Rank : three-stars; No. 34 TE; No. 15 in Missouri for 2023

Rivals Rank : three-stars; No. 17 in Missouri

Other scholarship offers : Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia

Previous visits to Wisconsin : The visit will mark the first visit to Madison for Ortwerth.

Primary recruiters : Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and tight ends coach Chris Haering have been leading the communication efforts with Ortwerth.

Four things to know :

  • As a junior Ortwerth recorded 20 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns on offense last season. He also added 76 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble as an outside linebacker.
  • Orthwerth's high school teammate, wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr., will be joining the Badgers this summer after signing on as part of the 2022 recruiting class.
  • Ortwerth values academics. He has a 3.8 GPA and was an Academic All-State honoree for his work in the classroom.
  • He has additional official visits scheduled with Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 17), and Iowa (June 24) at this time.

Junior Film :

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Sanders
KCRG.com

Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after another man was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested on Sunday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder. At around 6:58 p.m. on Saturday,...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Dubuque insurance company acquires local agency

A Dubuque insurance company continues to grow with the acquisition of an HTLF-affiliated insurance agency. O’Connor & English Insurance Agency recently announced that the business purchased DB&T Insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “DB&T has been a good community partner over the years, and we share that...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a shooting in Dubuque on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 6:58 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots at 1913 Central Avenue. Officers located a man who had been shot, who was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Truck dealer breaks ground on new Dubuque facility

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other local developments in...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University High School#American Football#College Football#Saint Louis University
captimes.com

Letter | Ron Johnson editorial was over the line

Shame on the Capital Times. The editorial where you call Ron Johnson a "sick, twisted liar" is way over the line. You have a newspaper, so show some class. I get it — you don't agree or like Ron Johnson. That much is painfully obvious every single week, but what ever happened to writing a story and letting folks make up their own mind?
MADISON, WI
winonaradio.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Begin Construction on Two Area Lock and Dams this Month

ST. PAUL (KWNO)-Crews will start work on a pair of area locks and dams this month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the projects apply to Lock and Dam 6 in Trempealeau and Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa. The corps says workers will install a double-walled sheet pile structure upstream of the auxiliary gates at both locks. The sheet pile structure will act as a redundant damming surface and a walkway.
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: Dubuque barbecue restaurant reopens in new location this weekend

Location: 1850 Central Ave. Hours: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Online: facebook.com/Frannies-Barbeque-117185413450826. As Antywone and Francén Sanders worked on their new barbecue restaurant location in Dubuque ahead of its opening,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

One person killed in fire in McGregor

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Sunday morning killed one person in a residence in McGregor, according to officials. At around 6:17 a.m., the Mar-Mac Police Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. One was able to escape, while the other one could not and was killed by the fire.
MCGREGOR, IA
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
401
Followers
211
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy