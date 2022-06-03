Wisconsin football official visit preview: '23 tight end Zach Ortwerth
An official visit preview for Saint Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth, who is in Madison this weekend.
This weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers football staff will host several 2023 prospects on official visits. Leading up to the big weekend for Wisconsin recruiting, All Badgers will profile each player who will be in Madison on June 3.
Having covered nine of the upcoming visitors already, we turn our attention to Zach Ortwerth, one of the top tight end recruits for the Badgers.
Previously covered visitors :
- Joe Crocker
- Christopher Terek
- James Durand
- Tackett Curtis
- Nate Johnson III
- Lincoln Kienholz
- Tyle Jansey
- Ashton Sanders
- My'Keil Gardner
Name : Zach Ortwerth
Height : 6-foot-5
Weight : 220 pounds
High School : Saint Louis University High School
Hometown : Saint Louis, Missouri
Projected Position : Tight end
247 Sports Rank : three-stars; No. 34 TE; No. 15 in Missouri for 2023
Rivals Rank : three-stars; No. 17 in Missouri
Other scholarship offers : Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia
Previous visits to Wisconsin : The visit will mark the first visit to Madison for Ortwerth.
Primary recruiters : Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and tight ends coach Chris Haering have been leading the communication efforts with Ortwerth.
Four things to know :
- As a junior Ortwerth recorded 20 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns on offense last season. He also added 76 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble as an outside linebacker.
- Orthwerth's high school teammate, wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr., will be joining the Badgers this summer after signing on as part of the 2022 recruiting class.
- Ortwerth values academics. He has a 3.8 GPA and was an Academic All-State honoree for his work in the classroom.
- He has additional official visits scheduled with Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 17), and Iowa (June 24) at this time.
Junior Film :
Related links:
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.
Comments / 0