NEW CASTLE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Frackville are investigating a hit and run they say took place on I-81 in Schuylkill County last week. Officials with the Frackville Barracks say the incident occurred in the Northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 123 in New Castle Township on Monday, May 30th around 11 PM.

FRACKVILLE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO