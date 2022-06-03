ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

DCI Colts Drum & Bugle Corps Sharing Musical Talents with Monmouth Community During Spring Training on the Monmouth College Campus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of his first year as Athletic and Symphonic Concert Band Director, John Eckstine had a goal of bringing more attention to the Monmouth College Marching...

May graduate Hippen joins College’s staff to help raise money for Monmouth Fund

Troy Hippen did not have to wait long to put the knowledge he gained as a Monmouth College student to work. On May 23, Hippen, who graduated from Monmouth on May 15 with a degree in communication studies, started work at his alma mater as the assistant director of the Monmouth Fund. The fund supports scholarships, academic initiatives, student programming and other day-to-day needs. It also helps the College narrow the gap between the cost of tuition and the actual expense of educating a student.
MONMOUTH, IL
Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is Now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

With the closure of Cottage Hospital, the Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth, Illinois have rebranded to Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine effective today. Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Advanced Rehab and Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehab served the Monmouth and...
MONMOUTH, IL
United’s Elaina Allaman Named an Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President

Elaina Allaman, the daughter of Craig and Heidi Allaman of Monmouth, has been recognized as a 2022 Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President. This award recognizes FFA members who have excelled in their role as an Illinois FFA Section President. Allaman is a member of the United FFA Chapter and has held numerous officer positions with the latest being Chapter President, Section 4 President, and District 1 Secretary. Allaman has been a very active FFA member involved in numerous activities, receiving several awards and accomplishments throughout her high school years, where she was also involved in several activities non ag related as well. As a Top Section President, Allaman was invited to attend the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates Premier 20 Leadership Conference, which she called ‘a tremendous honor and extremely valuable that will help prepare her for her future.’ Allaman’s future plans include attending Western Illinois University, majoring in Ag Business. Allaman will be recognized as a Top 10 Section President during the 2022 Illinois FFA State Convention later in June.
MONMOUTH, IL
Bettendorf counselor speaks about outrageous behavior in school

A Bettendorf Middle School counselor is speaking out about the problems she had to face during the last school year. Michelle Bruty said she was threatened, called degrading names and even chased into her office by students. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein brought us her story and why Bruty resigned after...
BETTENDORF, IA
Free weekend concert in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - In Clinton on Sunday evening guests can catch a free outdoor Pops concert with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. It’s the official kick off of the Symphony’s 69th season. The concert is at 6:30 p.m. in the music shell in Riverview Park and will feature...
CLINTON, IA
Warren County Storm 13U Split Games on Saturday

The Warren County Storm 13u split a pair of games on Saturday. In the first game the Storm beat the Ottawa Outlaws 9-8. Brett Painter was the hero in this one as he walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to bring in Ethan Woehler with the winning run. The Storm had 10 hits in the game with Marc Simmons and Lucas Horner each having 3. Chance Stewart added 2 hits while Syre Dehner and Brett Painter each had a hit. Stewart led the team with 3 RBIs. Koen Sperry threw 5 2/3 innings allowing 7 runs on 5 hits. Ethan Woehler got the win with an inning pitched allowing 1 run on no hits.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
OSF Family Medical Center opens new 10,000 square foot facility

Monmouth, Ill.- Members of the community got to tour a new 10,000-square-foot facility at OSF Family Medical Center in Monmouth ahead of its official opening. TV Station WQAD reports that on Friday, June 4th OSF hosted tours of its new emergency department, which is set to officially open on Wednesday, June 8th.
MONMOUTH, IL
Rockridge softball becomes first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A golden age for Rockridge softball just keeps getting better. The Rockets came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Freeburg in 11 innings in the 2A State Championship game. The Rockets have won 65 games in a row and are the first team in IHSA history to finish undefeated State Champions in back to back seasons. Watch highlights in the video player.
DAVENPORT, IA
Arts
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new community job

The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
BETTENDORF, IA
Celebrate the 150th anniversary of Deere-Wiman House at free presentation

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, Gretchen Frick Small, program director of Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman. House, will lead a kickoff event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Deere-Wiman House, one of Moline’s most history-rich structures and the former home to four generations of the Deere family. The...
MOLINE, IL
Starlight Revue: Enjoy free summer concerts in the park

Come dance or relax under the stars at this year’s Starlight Revue free concert series held in Lincoln Park. Many genres of music will be featured at this year’s 66th annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Concert Series beginning Tuesday, June 7. A total of eight free concerts...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Musser Park playground closed indefinitely

The Musser Park playground in Muscatine has been closed indefinitely due to construction work in the area as part of the Southend Improvement Project. Work includes the construction of a trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street that creates potential hazards for children and adults. Additional work on Musser Park renovations will also begin […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Popular Oelwein Restaurant Closes While New Owner Makes Changes

After its 40-year run as being a staple in the Oelwein community, a popular local restaurant is getting a new name as ownership shifts again. Country Cottage Café got its start over 40 years ago when Mike and Marilyn Puff built and ran the restaurant. When it first opened up, it was a Maid-Rite franchise. Over the years the business has changed owners but kept its franchise status until 2003 when Diane and Dean Stone bought the restaurant from Tracy and Jamie Tafolla in 2003. They said they dropped Maid-Rite due to the costs of maintaining the business according to the franchise rules.
OELWEIN, IA
Davenport police ask for vigilance downtown during ceremony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is asking anyone driving downtown Sunday evening to keep a close eye out for pedestrians. The Davenport Community School District’s Class of 2022 will be having a graduation ceremony at the Adler Theater downtown. You can find more information about parking...
DAVENPORT, IA

