SHELBY — Monday evening, Dalton Deel was a highlight of the May Board of Education meeting. DEEL is enrolled in the Homeland Security program. He is a senior from Madison High School and is the son of Kassie and Nick Jacobus. Dalton is doing Early Job Placement at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department and after graduation plans to go attend the Police Academy and pursue a career in law enforcement. Deel has also earned the Quality Performance Award and the Work Ethic Award at Pioneer.

SHELBY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO