Washington, D-C: A Judge in Washington, D-C , Monday (June 6), set the trial date for a mother and son from the Des Moines metro area, who were allegedly involved in the January 6th 2021 riot in the nation’s capitol. During the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Deborah and Salvador Sandoval will be tried together. Their defense teams argued their cases should be tried separately because they say the two did not travel to Washington together and were not in the capitol building together. The judge denied that motion.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO