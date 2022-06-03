Summer trends with Apricot Lane Boutique

(WFRV) – There’s a chill in the air and at Scoops Ice Cream, that’s a good thing. Local 5 Live visited Marko and the team at Scoops Ice Cream to find out how you can taste the flavor of the month and even take part in a ice cream eating challenge for some prizes!
(WFRV) – Sarika is a petite little 2-year-old girl weighing only 8 pounds. She has beautiful long fluffy fur and likes to be brushed. She can be playful and may do well with another laid-back cat in the home. She loves playing with little yellow nerf balls and sometimes will play fetch with them. She also enjoys a good scratch on her scratching post. She did well in her previous home young children. Sarika is on a special food and although it costs a bit more than regular food, one bag can last 3 months or more. Potential adopters for Sarika will take her home “foster to adopt” to make sure Sarika is a good fit for them and their family. OAHS adoption staff can answer all the questions someone may have about Sarika and her needs. Sarika is a very sweet cat and loves to be pet. We hope there is someone willing to give this pretty girl a forever home.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Just one show wasn’t enough for this northeast Wisconsin native. Charlie Berens has announced he will be at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) for another show in October. The P.A.C. originally announced Berens’ first show would happen on Oct. 14 at 7:00...
(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local elementary school hosted its second annual Summer Send-Off Book Drive in Green Bay on Monday. Brown County United Way and Imperial Supplies partnered up with Howe Elementary Community School to give each student a new book to take home with them for the summer.
(WFRV) – This week Local 5 Live kicks off our summer travel series Our Town and when you visit us this Friday in Door County, you’ll want to shop clothing at On Deck Clothing Company. We visited recently with a look at how they have four stores in...
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a day for the pets in Green Bay as the Wisconsin Humane Society kicked off their 23rd Annual Pet Walk. The Pet Walk took place at Pamperin Park on Sunday and rain or shine, organizers say around 300 people and their four-legged friends came out to support the Humane Society.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A local baseball league that aims to serve adults 19 and over with physical and/or intellectual or developmental disabilities held its inaugural Opening Day on Monday. The NEW All-Star League is similar to the Miracle League of Green Bay, however, aimed at an older demographic....
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Kohl’s Corporation announced on Monday that its Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc., a holding company that features a collection of market-leading and emerging brands. The negotiations are expected to run for three weeks in relation to the Franchise...
After a successful reopening of the historic theater after an 18-month closure, continued recognition as one of Pollstar’s Top 150 Theatres in the World, and performances from incredible artists across genres, The Grand Theater on Monday evening announced the lineup for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. As always, The Grand...
Tell me, if you witnessed the scene above, would you:. Grab a quick photo and then get ready for some good eating?. If you are in Door County, Wisconsin, the answer to the question is option 3. Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin between the bay of...
ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event will mark the start of the SCS Rothschild project and honor the company’s 30th anniversary and will be held at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild, behind the Cedar Creek Mall.
HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sporting 37-years in broadcasting, Judson Beck is taking on the role of Vice President and General Manager for two Nexstar Media Inc. stations – one in Wisconsin and the other in Michigan. Showing his colors. Beck is a veteran of the United States...
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – If the motor’s humming and the guitar’s strumming, then it must be Wheel Wednesdays at MJ’s Supper Club. Nestled on a picturesque spot along highway MM in Hortonville, this supper club serves up a mountain of your favorites but also started a liver and onions special at the request of the uncle of head chef Isaac Solbert.
(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
(WFRV) – Door County is defined by water but did you know it boasts something that’s one of a kind?. Local 5 Live visited the Maritime Museum with how you can explore the tightest cluster of lighthouses anywhere in the United States during the Spring Lighthouse Festival. The...
NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Franken Fire Department is back in action for any potential water rescues this summer. The volunteer-only department was sidelined after tubing inside the rescue boat began to deteriorate from sun exposure and a rough go during a rescue in July 2021. The...
FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
Comments / 0