HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 7, 2022) – Help for those who need a helping hand is the focus of a golfing fundraiser today. Gateway Mission’s annual golf event is at the Ravines Golf Club near Saugatuck, with each participant having a goal of generating $2,000, which would provide 975 meals and 33 nights of shelter at the women & children’s facility on Fairbanks Avenue and the men’s shelter on River Avenue. The recent rebranding of the Holland Rescue Mission is more than just a name change, according to Chief Operations Officer Steve Rusticus, who said on “WHTC Talk of the Town” during a Monday appearance:

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO