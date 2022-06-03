ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

BACK ON THE DIAMOND: United Linen Lads give up a couple of big innings in loss

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Coming off a solid opening weekend, the Bartlesville United Linen Braves collided earlier this week with a red-hot Glenpool team in summer baseball league play.

Glenpool piled up two seven-run innings to turn back the Braves (17-and-under), 16-3.

In the other five frames,the Linen Lads outscored Glenpool, 3-2.

The Braves offense came up a few clutch hits short — leaving 10 runners stranded — of putting more pressure on Glenpool,

Daygan West walloped a double to lead Bartlesville’s three-hit attack. He produced the team’s only RBI.

Jaxon Zaun and Carson Leach each added single.

Shawn Tate, West and Leach scored a run apiece.

Sam Hill reached base on an error and Tate pilfered a base.

Three Braves earned two walks each — Tate, Bashford and Masyn Dryden.

The Braves used four different pitchers to try to stem Glenpool’s momentum — Christian Hernandez, Easton Davis, Tate and Kaleb Bashford.

Bashford threw a shutout inning and Hernandez K’d four batters in just 1.1 innings. But, the Braves pitchers also surrendered 10 walks.

Bartlesville finished 2-1 in the Memorial Day tournament and is now 2-2 in the young season.

Ryan Lazo and Adam Steffenson coaches the squad.

