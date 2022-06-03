Three UA Students Recognized by Udall Scholarship Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, three University of Arkansas students have been recognized by the Morris K. and Stewart L. Udall Scholarship Foundation for their commitment to environmental sustainability or policy related to Native American nations, as well as demonstrated leadership connected to these issues on campus and in their communities.

Taylen Day, an honors junior from Arlington, Texas, was named a Morris K. and Stewart L. Udall Scholar. Hailey Hoog, an honors sophomore, and Jessica Shearman, an honors junior, were recognized as honorable mentions for the Udall Scholarship.

The Udall Scholarship is a highly competitive scholarship, recognizing and supporting students who are interested in addressing significant issues connected to the environment or to Native American health care and tribal policy. These three students represent the various aspects of the Udall vision. Taylen Day and Hailey Hoog are both dedicated to Native American health care and to policy concerns. Jessica Shearman is interested in building communities focused on sustainable living. All three will make an important difference in their fields and will serve the members of their communities and the larger public good. Congratulations to these amazing students who embody the Udall values of civility, integrity and consensus. We look forward to seeing what more they will accomplish on our campus and beyond it. Charles Robinson, University of Arkansas interim Chancellor

The Morris K. and Stewart L. Udall Scholarship Foundation awarded 55 merit-based scholarships of up to $7,000 and 55 honorable mentions to college sophomores and juniors this year. Students apply in the categories of environment or in Native American healthcare or tribal policy (students in this latter category must be Native American). Thirty-seven scholarships were awarded in the environmental category, nine in tribal public policy and nine in Native health care.

This year’s Udall Scholars were selected from 382 candidates nominated by 181 colleges and universities. Thirty-seven scholars intend to pursue careers related to the environment; 18 Native American/Alaska Native Scholars intend to pursue careers related to tribal public policy or Native health care. Of the 55 selected, nine are sophomores and 46 are juniors.

The annual Udall Scholar Orientation will be held in August. Scholars will meet and connect with program alumni, learn more about the Udall legacy of public service and interact with community leaders in environmental fields, tribal health care and governance.

