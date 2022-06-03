Iowa officials provide update on deadly shooting outside church

Related
Memorial services set for victims of Ames church shooting
Memorial services have been announced for the two victims of the Ames church shooting that happened on Thursday.
Ames shooting victim’s father calls for ‘good gun laws’
AMES, Iowa — The father of one of the Ames shooting victims at Cornerstone Church hopes out of tragedy will come change when it comes to gun violence. Terry Montang is the father of 22-year-old Eden Montang who was shot and killed along with 21-year-old Vivian Flores. The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on […]
Deadly Ames shooting highlights dangers of domestic violence
AMES, Iowa — Days after the deadly shooting outside of an Ames church that killed Iowa State students Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, some are wondering what can be done to prevent any similar tragedies from happening in Iowa. The Story County Sheriff’s Office believes the gunman, who died by suicide after the […]
WOWT
Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case, victims identified as ISU students
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan...
KCCI.com
Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames
GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
KCCI.com
Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone church in Ames
DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
WOWT
One dead, three injured in Omaha shooting
Students are identified as victims in a shooting in Ames, Iowa. One seriously injured following rollover crash in Omaha. One person is injured following a car crash at 52nd and Dodge. Scattered storms this morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. A few showers and rumbles of thunder this morning, warming this...
KCCI.com
The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church
AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
WDIO-TV
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Iowa shooting
Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, […]
KCRG.com
Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church
President of Iowa Fire Arms Coalition pushes down proposals for gun reform. He says what does work is enforcing laws, and in the past in the U-S, crime went down when that happened. Cedar Rapids sends letter to Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium. Updated: 2 hours ago. Developers want...
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church
AMES, Iowa — A gunman opened fire in the parking lot of an Iowa church on Thursday, killing two people, authorities said. The alleged gunman was also killed. According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the Cornerstone Church in Ames at about 7 p.m. CDT, WHO-TV reported.
Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting
Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames' Cornerstone Church Thursday night.
Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church
AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said. The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.
KCAU 9 News
