Ames, IA

Iowa officials provide update on deadly shooting outside church

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

KCAU 9 News

Ames shooting victim’s father calls for ‘good gun laws’

AMES, Iowa — The father of one of the Ames shooting victims at Cornerstone Church hopes out of tragedy will come change when it comes to gun violence. Terry Montang is the father of 22-year-old Eden Montang who was shot and killed along with 21-year-old Vivian Flores. The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Deadly Ames shooting highlights dangers of domestic violence

AMES, Iowa — Days after the deadly shooting outside of an Ames church that killed Iowa State students Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, some are wondering what can be done to prevent any similar tragedies from happening in Iowa. The Story County Sheriff’s Office believes the gunman, who died by suicide after the […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
KCCI.com

Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone church in Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
AMES, IA
WOWT

One dead, three injured in Omaha shooting

Students are identified as victims in a shooting in Ames, Iowa. One seriously injured following rollover crash in Omaha. One person is injured following a car crash at 52nd and Dodge. Scattered storms this morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. A few showers and rumbles of thunder this morning, warming this...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
The Associated Press

Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said. The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.
AMES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A midterm primary season that opened with elections testing former President Donald Trump’s sway among Republicans enters a new phase this week with U.S. House contests that will shape the future of Congress. From the New Jersey suburbs to Iowa’s capital city to California’s Central Valley, primary elections on Tuesday will determine which Republicans […]
DES MOINES, IA
