ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power Outages Predicted In Iowa This Summer Due To Demand

By Sam Heyn
kiwaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 7

mwweluvtrump
3d ago

Our utilities closed some of their coal/gas generating stations prematurely, windmills don’t generate when the winds aren’t blowing in July, welcome to the democrats pipe dream.

Reply
6
Related
kiwaradio.com

June Could Stay Cool

Statewide Iowa — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan says the latest Climate Prediction Center outlook for June shows an elevated signal for below-average temperatures. Glisan says we’d see impacts on both sides for temperatures. He says the indication now is things wouldn’t be cooler throughout the summer. He...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Electric Grid#Peak Demand#The Des Moines Register#The Iowa Utilities Board#Iowans#North American
WHO 13

More thunderstorms in Monday forecast

IOWA — After storms brought more than 3″ of rain to parts of the Hwy 30 corridor Sunday night, and another 1 to 2″ in Central and Southern Iowa Monday, we are looking ahead to the next several days ahead when more rain is expected. Tuesday Another warm front will approach the state on Tuesday […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

Ethanol gets boost from Biden Administration

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Ethanol is gaining greater prominence, and that’s good news for Iowa. The Biden administration has set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply. The Environmental Protection Agency says it will set the...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices up nearly 30 cents per gallon in last week in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 29.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $4.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 57.9 cents per gallon higher than a month...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

US. Senate Candidates On The Campaign Trail On Eve Of Primary

Statewide News — There are two statewide races in Tuesday’s Primary election for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican Chuck Grassley is seeking an 8th term in the U.S. Senate. Grassley campaigned in Iowa on Saturday, including an event with Governor Kim Reynolds in West Des Moines. “She’s...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Popular Tattoo in Iowa?

Welcome to Iowa. The birthplace of sliced bread, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and lots and lots of corn. It's also, however, known to have an unusually large amount of a very specific type of tattoo. Just what makes this particular tattoo so popular in the Hawkeye State is a...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Important reminders for Iowa’s Primary Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls open for Iowa’s June 7 Primary at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Monday is the deadline for absentee voters to vote in person at their county auditor's office. If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not recommended to mail it anymore. Instead, drop...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Voters To The Polls Tuesday For Mid-Term Primary In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in the Iowa Primary Election to select each party’s candidates for various federal and state offices. Both Republicans and Democrats will choose their party’s candidates for the United States Senate, and 4th District Representative at the federal level.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Iowans need to check measuring stick at polls – Letter to the Editor

On Memorial Day I had the honor of attending the ceremony at the Keokuk National Cemetery. It was a beautiful day, the sun was out and a breeze rippled the flags as they stood at attention at the graves of those who gave all. The American Legion presented the colors and everyone stood with hats in hand.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

New fish structure maps added to DNR website

Statewide Iowa — More than 2,000 updated fish structure locations and 215 lake contour maps have been added to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website. Anglers can download the fish structure locations to their fish finders and GPS units to easily find brush piles, rock reefs and gravel spawning beds. DNR Fisheries staff and partners, such as county conservation staff and fishing clubs, strategically place fish structures in Iowa lakes to attract fish for anglers. Fish hide out in these structures throughout the year.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy