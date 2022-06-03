Jets, Giants likely to practice together this summer

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green was trying to set the tone early with his defensive intensity… at least that’s how you see it if you’re the Warriors. The Celtics saw it as Green pushing the line of clean play to get under their skin. Then, after drawing a technical (on a play with Grant Williams), pushing that boundary a little more because Green knew the referees didn’t want to give him another technical and eject him.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO