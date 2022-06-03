ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Bannon allies subpoenaed in New York in border wall case: report

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HG9y_0fzUaxoU00
Tweet

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has subpoenaed allies of Stephen Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, as it investigates Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” crowd-fundraising effort, sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The office began probing the project last year after federal authorities alleged that the private donors who gave $25 million to the wall project were defrauded.

Bannon was accused of using some of the money for personal expenses, but was pardoned by Trump on the federal charges before he left office.

After the pardon, the Manhattan district attorney’s office picked up the case and has been investigating it since 2021.

Now, those in Bannon’s “immediate circle” and others have received subpoenas to testify in front of a New York state grand jury in recent weeks, people familiar with the issue told CNN.

However, sources said the district attorney is waiting to bring charges against Bannon because a federal trial is still underway for three others who were allegedly involved in the defrauding scheme but were not pardoned by Trump.

People familiar with the investigation told CNN the decision on whether to charge Bannon will come after the three federal trials for the alleged co-conspirators conclude.

Bannon’s attorney declined to comment when reached by The Hill.

Along with the fundraising investigation, Bannon is under the spotlight of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot after he did not testify despite being subpoenaed.

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal contempt of Congress charge he is facing.

The Hill has reached out to the Manhattan district attorney’s office for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

New York attorney general subpoenas Trump's longtime assistant for testimony

(CNN) — The New York attorney general's office has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's longtime executive assistant for testimony as part of its civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Lawyers for the attorney general's office said in a new court filing that Rhona Graff, who was Trump's executive...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Election Coup Lawyer Trying to Shield Handwritten Trump Notes from Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer close to former President Donald Trump who authored a memo outlining how to overturn the 2020 election, is seeking to shield from the House Jan. 6 committee two “hand-written notes” from Trump about “information that he thought might be useful” for an anticipated court battle over the election results. Politico first reported the news Friday, citing a court filing. That filing also reveals that Eastman regularly communicated with Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. This occurred either “directly with President Trump by phone and by email...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Border Wall#House#Capitol
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
The Hill

The Hill

582K+
Followers
71K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy