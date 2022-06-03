ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New Vietnamese restaurant brings banh mi, coffee to Charlotte’s MoRA neighborhood

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

220C Banh Mi and Coffee has opened in the MoRA neighborhood, bringing the flavors of Vietnam to Charlotte in the shop that formerly held Deep Sea Seafood Market.

Cece Pham, her brother, Giang Pham, and her fiance, Alexander Phan, own the restaurant. The three-person crew starts their day at 4 a.m. most days, with Phan doing the baking. He said the restaurant’s name is a nod to that craft — 220 degrees Celsius is the temperature used to bake the bread to create a nice, golden color.

Phan said the initial response has been so great that the team has asked customers for patience as they attempt to keep products stocked. The shop closes at 7 p.m., but they’re there working late into the night to prep for early morning baking.

Alexander Phan, Cece Pham and Giang Pham own 220C Banh Mi. Tricia Tam/MoRA

ON THE MENU: In addition to scratch-made banh mi — created with French baguettes baked in house daily — you’ll find other Vietnamese specialties including taro buns and savory pastries such as beef bulgogi buns, cream cheese buns and even a hot dog bun.

Phan recommends first-timers start out with a bulgogi beef banh mi or the crispy pork belly banh mi, both topped with house pickled radish and carrots, fresh cucumber, cilantro, scallions and jalapenos.

There’s sweets, too. Cream puffs are available in vanilla, mocha, matcha and Thai tea flavors, and you’ll find dessert soups including Che Thai and Sam Bo Luong.

220C Banh Mi’s savory buns include bulgogi beef and hot dog options. Tricia Tam/MoRA

THE COFFEE PROGRAM: Vietnamese coffee is available both hot and cold, as is most of the drink menu. Choices include espressos, Cortados, Americanos, lattes (standard, chai or matcha), flat whites, cappuccinos and mochas.

THE VIBE: Phan said they want 220C to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and welcome — including older immigrants who may have a language barrier. (He’s a second-generation Asian American, while the Phams came here a few years ago from Saigon.) There’s a spot in the corner picture-perfect for Instagram, but it’s also an homage to Vietnam they hope brings nostalgia for natives.

220C Banh Mi is at 10020 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270 Tricia Tam/MoRA

ABOUT THE STAFF: Their dads are best friends, and the Phams connected with Phan on a trip to Orlando, where he and his family live and operate a similar business. The Phams had wanted to open a banh mi shop in Charlotte, and Phan brought the baking know-how to the table — hence, a business venture was born.

While his parents would rather Phan return to Orlando, Charlotte is tugging on his heartstrings.

Somewhere along the way, “ I kinda fell in love with her,” Phan said of Cece Pham. Now they’re engaged, and he’s hoping to stick around in town. “It’s such an all-around, really great community,” he added.

The team has big plans for the future, as well. “ We also want to make 220C into a chain, and we do want to be here to get better control of the stores in the future,” Cece Pham said.

220C Banh Mi and Coffee

Location: 10020 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270

Neighborhood: Sardis Woods/MoRA

Menu

Instagram: @220c.banhmi

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

