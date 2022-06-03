ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivica A. Fox teary hearing Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks about Oscars slap

By Malik Brown
 4 days ago
On the June 1 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith addressed her feelings about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. She centered the talk around alopecia and then said some words about Smith and Rock. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent,...

Althea Orr
2d ago

She was right, and it was very well spoken. And if Jada had any sense and she loved her Husband as she says she does. She wouldn't have let that happen. She knew that was a career destroyer and she did nothing about it.

2d ago

To be honest, Jada has always been peak self righteous on that red table talk show of hers. She finds a way to make her cheating and their personal relationship business fodder for the public while she sits back and pretends to be so woke she’s above it all and the queen of advising others on their lives and choices.

Mercedes
2d ago

Fox needs to worry about her lack of relevance. The Smiths do not need her phony butt commenting on them. She is definitely earning those buttermilk biscuits. I see why Fifty left her.

