A Northeast Texas politician wants to protect kids from drag shows. Robert Salcedo with the group “Texas Pride Impact Funds” says that’s ridiculous. Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt and Rains counties is preparing legislation to ban drag shows that are put on for kids. It comes in response to an event held over the weekend in Dallas, called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” That drew protesters, upset that children were exposed to performers in drag. Salcedo says these type of events are innocent, and sexuality is never brought up.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO