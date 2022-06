Police are seeking a 39-year-old Dade City woman, Angela Lynn North, in a suspected fatal hit-and-run near Dade City, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to their report troopers responded to the report of an overnight hit-and-run crash near Dade City and learned that a 38-year-old Kentucky man had been struck and killed by a vehicle traveling west on Kiefer Road, west of Handcart Road.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO