Dallas, June 2022 – Ro2 Art is proud to present Ken Craft: Departmental Standard on Empathy Displacement and Universal Salvage, an exhibition featuring deeply personal and possibly distressing paintings in a variety of media. The show will run from June 18 through July 15, 2022 at Ro2 Art in The Cedars, located at 1501 S. Ervay St, Dallas, TX, 75215. Further, an opening reception will take place Saturday, June 18 from 7-10pm.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO