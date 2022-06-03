ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged after claiming passenger ‘always smells like marijuana’ during traffic stop

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A Shinnston woman is facing charges after police say officers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop, and she tried to tell them her passenger always smells like it.

Cyleigh Brock

On June 2, officers with the Shinnston Police Department were patrolling the area of Pike Street in Shinnston when they observed a vehicle with a busted-out driver’s side window covered in a non-see-through material pass by, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, they made contact with the driver, identified as Cyleigh Brock, 34, of Shinnston, who did not have a driver’s license, proof of insurance and also had a fake registration sticker, officers said.

While conducting the stop, officers “smelled the burnt odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” at which point Brock stated that the vehicle’s passenger “always smells like marijuana,” according to the complaint.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating 8.5 grams of a crystal-like substance or presumed methamphetamine, “multiple” drug paraphernalia devices, “multiple” bags, “multiple” pieces of tin foil, and $395, officers said.

Brock has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. As of Friday morning, she was still being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Cedric White
2d ago

She screwed up before she even stuck the key into the ignition. Why would you drive when you have no credentials to legally do so. People, including police are gonna notice a car going down the road with a black trash bag as a window.

Reply
10
TheRealist
2d ago

When something like that happens you say NOTHING! You going to jail just for driving with no license already on top of a DUI. I hope she didn’t think that would save her🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply
7
Insanus in the Anus
2d ago

no drivers licence, insurance, registration, or a driver's side window. it's alright, let's go for a ride.. what bad can happen?

Reply
7
