Woman charged after claiming passenger ‘always smells like marijuana’ during traffic stop

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A Shinnston woman is facing charges after police say officers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop, and she tried to tell them her passenger always smells like it.

Cyleigh Brock

On June 2, officers with the Shinnston Police Department were patrolling the area of Pike Street in Shinnston when they observed a vehicle with a busted-out driver’s side window covered in a non-see-through material pass by, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, they made contact with the driver, identified as Cyleigh Brock, 34, of Shinnston, who did not have a driver’s license, proof of insurance and also had a fake registration sticker, officers said.

While conducting the stop, officers “smelled the burnt odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” at which point Brock stated that the vehicle’s passenger “always smells like marijuana,” according to the complaint.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating 8.5 grams of a crystal-like substance or presumed methamphetamine, “multiple” drug paraphernalia devices, “multiple” bags, “multiple” pieces of tin foil, and $395, officers said.

Brock has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. As of Friday morning, she was still being held in North Central Regional Jail.

