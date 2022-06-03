ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting free ‘Get Outdoors Day’ Saturday!

By Krista Witiak
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O65cA_0fzUXeFS00

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) to celebrate Get Outdoors Day.

This Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting everyone to Memorial Park for a day full of biking, hiking, climbing, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, slacklining, shooting, and much more!

Get down to Get Outdoors Day, a free festival Colorado Parks and Wildlife has hosted each year in Colorado Springs since 2015. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park/Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs.

Get Outdoors Day features a variety of outdoor businesses and nonprofit agencies ready to introduce you to activities that you can try at Memorial Park/Prospect Lake.

The annual event is back for 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

>> Tap here for more information about Get Outdoors Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

‘Gold cap’ hidden in Colorado, part of a $10,000 scavenger hunt

(KKTV) - A gold cap is hidden in Colorado, and the person who finds it could win $10,000!. Tincup Whiskey hid three of these golden caps across the country as part of a scavenger hunt. Two have already been found. The third and final is somewhere in the Centennial State. Tincup Whiskey has been releasing hints on their Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

These campgrounds are worth a reservation around Colorado

The old saying “know before you go” is taking on a new, heightened meaning in Colorado’s outdoors. Before we go camping, we need to know about fire restrictions, for one. Those are becoming more widespread amid this megadrought and amid waves of newcomers. The pandemic marked a period of bigger crowds across the mountains — and increased anxieties of campfires leading to bigger burns. With those crowds come new land...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Care and Share free grocery event in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share food bank will be distributing free groceries in Manitou Springs on Tuesday. From noon – 1 p.m. on June 7, the community can stop by the Pool and Fitness Center at 202 Manitou Avenue to select as much or as little as they need. Groceries are free of […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado marks over 250 fires as activity increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than 250 fires already this year in the Rocky Mountain region, the U.S. Forest Service said activity is up in Colorado. Jacque Buchanan, Deputy Regional Forester with the Forest Service has been with the agency for 30 years with the last 10 years in Colorado. She said that during the […]
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Ppora
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Study shows racial disparity in Colorado Springs park system when it comes to “park space”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Findings from a national non-profit working to create and protect park space across the United States highlight clear deficiencies in the Colorado Springs park system. According to a study from the non-profit Trust for Public Land, "residents living in neighborhoods where most people identify as a person of color have The post Study shows racial disparity in Colorado Springs park system when it comes to “park space” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bear chases dog in resident’s yard in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A curious dog wanting to make a new friend didn’t realize his new playmate may not be so friendly. A Woodland Park resident filmed as her dog began chasing a bear in their yard. Her husky tried being playful until he realized his new friend was bigger, faster and more dangerous […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
KXRM

Celebrate Get Outdoors Day for some weekend fun

COLORADO SPRINGS — Get Outdoors with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for some weekend kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, fishing, archery, and more outdoor activities. “This is a huge celebration of getting outdoors,” said Jessica Miller, Fountain Creek Nature Center Supervisor and vendor for the event. “This is the most beautiful day for it too. […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Missing swimmer has died in Lake Pueblo

UPDATE: A teenage swimmer has died and his body has been recovered from Lake Pueblo. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, provided an update at a press conference Monday evening. He said the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a swimmer who had become distressed at Fish Hook Cove in Lake […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado Wine Festival is back for 2022 in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. —The city’s annual wine festival is back for 2022 and will celebrate its local wineries and vendors with live music artists, a bevy of food trucks and tasty treats to pair with your wine samples. The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival will be hosted at Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fawn displaced after humans pick it up

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers confiscated a baby deer from an Evergreen resident after they took it home on Friday, according to a news release. The resident assumed that the fawn had been abandoned, and thought that they were rescuing it, CPW said. "Although typically made with good intentions,...
EVERGREEN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy