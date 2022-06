It's hot outside and temperatures are approaching their highest point of the year. So, too, are TV prices -- and it's not just because of supply chain issues or inflation. Late spring and summer is the point in the yearly TV replacement cycle when new 2022 TVs that were announced at CES in January arrive in the stores. The new TVs will be sold for full price over the next few months, but will receive major price drops in the fall in the leadup to Black Friday, when discounts are often at their largest.

