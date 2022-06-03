ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 person transported following shooting on I-95

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a shooting on Interstate 95. The incident took place on the right shoulder in...

wsvn.com

CBS Miami

Fatal police-involved shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.Miami-Dade police officers responded to Northwest 17th Avenue and 113th Street regarding a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.Here is what police said about the shooting: "Units responded to the area of NW 17 Avenue and 11300 Block, where a male called 911 making threats to harm someone if the police did not respond immediately. Upon arrival, units observed a male carrying a rifle.  The officers gave verbal commands to put the weapon down. The subject then pointed the weapon at the officers and shots were fired.  Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased on the scene."  Authorities said the man in his 70s was shot and killed after he allegedly pointed the weapon at officers. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Here is a picture of the rifle authorities said the man was carrying at the time of the shooting: 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Flames pour out of Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in smoke in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened near Northwest 12th Avenue and 105th Street, Monday. Smoke poured out of the one-story home. Officials put it out and are working to determine what sparked the flames. They suspect it may have been...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miramar homeowner’s relative shoots, kills uninvited guest

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the city, officials said Monday. Police said the shooting happened late Monday morning at a house on Southwest 144th Terrace in the city’s Windsor Palms neighborhood. Sky 10 flew over the scene just before...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Reported Fatal Crash Closes SB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway

A reportedly fatal crash early Monday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just north of the Dolphin Expressway, where the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies in Weston investigating after several cats found cut in half

WESTON, Fla. – Residents of a Weston neighborhood are asking for help tracking down whatever is responsible for the disturbing deaths of several cats. Neighbors are finding felines that have been cut in half, and now authorities are getting involved. Resident Gabe Martinez said at first, he just thought...
WESTON, FL
850wftl.com

BSO Deputies injured in hit-and-run accident, driver arrested

Three people, including two Broward Sheriff’s deputies were injured in a hit-and-run, rollover crash over the weekend in Broward County. 49-year-old Allan Gregory Da Costa is now in custody and faces three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes. They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cw34.com

Woman with autism missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in West Palm Beach. 23-year-old Nickysha Denis, who has autism, walked away from her group home overnight, according to police. The home is located on Hiltonia Circle in northern...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

House fire in Opa-locka displaces 4 people and their 2 pets

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Opa-locka. The blaze sparked on Saturday morning near the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and 141st Street. When they arrived, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home. Officials said the fire was not...
OPA-LOCKA, FL

