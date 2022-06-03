1 person transported following shooting on I-95

MIAMI – An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.Miami-Dade police officers responded to Northwest 17th Avenue and 113th Street regarding a man holding what appeared to be a rifle.Here is what police said about the shooting: "Units responded to the area of NW 17 Avenue and 11300 Block, where a male called 911 making threats to harm someone if the police did not respond immediately. Upon arrival, units observed a male carrying a rifle. The officers gave verbal commands to put the weapon down. The subject then pointed the weapon at the officers and shots were fired. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased on the scene." Authorities said the man in his 70s was shot and killed after he allegedly pointed the weapon at officers. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Here is a picture of the rifle authorities said the man was carrying at the time of the shooting:

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO