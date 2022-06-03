Man Arrested In Fredericksburg Hit-And-Run Killing As Family Grieves

Authorities say they arrested the driver responsible for killing a Burke man earlier this week in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fredericksburg.

Deputies arrested Stephanas Rennick, 31, of Spotsylvania on Friday, June 3, and charged him with the death of Keith Ballard, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said.

Ballard died late Tuesday night, May 31, while walking near the intersection of Harrison Road and Meadow Park Drive in Fredericksburg when a car slammed into him and drove away. A man found Ballard's body on the side of the road

Deputies said Rennick's car had considerable damage to the front passenger side of his car, which is consistent with the evidence investigators found at the scene.

Officials charged Rennick with felony hit and run causing death or injury. He bonded out of jail early Friday morning, according to the Rappahannock Regional Jail website.

Ballard, the youngest of five brothers and sisters, came from a close-knit family. They said he was a compassionate man who cared deeply for his nieces and nephews and loved dogs.

His sister Mercedes Ballard spoke with NBC4 on Thursday, June 2, to ask for help in finding whoever killed him.

“I was so devastated and so disgusted," she told the news station," and I’m so hurt that someone can take a life … but leave him there on the side of the road."