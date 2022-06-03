ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Potential tropical storm weakens overnight. Here’s latest for Bradenton.

By Jessica De Leon
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

5 a.m. Saturday: Storm deteriorates

After finding few changes Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Potential Tropical Cyclone One “has continued to deteriorate overnight.”

The National Weather Service warnings and advisories remain unchanged, and the storm could still reach tropical storm strength once it crosses Florida into the Atlantic.

Strong wind shear and dry air has kept the system from strengthening.

5 p.m. update: Storm moves quicker toward FL coast

Forecasters haven’t upgraded the system to a tropical storm yet, but forecasters say the cyclone is moving a little bit faster than it was earlier today.

In the 5 p.m. advisory, meteorologists shared that the storm is moving northwest at 7 mph and is about 350 miles southwest of Ft. Myers.

Forecasters say the storm is still expected to become Tropical Storm Alex sometime this evening.

Maximum sustained winds are around 40 mph, with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center warns that the storm could become stronger after it builds a “well-defined center” and approaches Florida’s west coast.

2 p.m. update: Storm remains disorganized

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found that the storm remains disorganized and has not yet strengthened to tropical storm-force after a flight Friday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s intermediate advisory at 2 p.m., the potential tropical storm continues to deliver heavy rain across Cuba and South Florida.

The storm is moving northeast at 5 mph and is about 395 miles southwest of Ft. Myers. Maximum sustained winds are still 40 mph.

The Hurricane Center thought the Hurricane Hunters might find a defined center during their flight, which would have designated the disturbance as Tropical Storm Alex.

1 p.m. update: Sandbags available

Manatee County Public Works crews are distributing sandbags in some of the county’s most flood-prone areas ahead of the rain expected with the tropical system heading toward Florida.

Crews have prepared and are distributing twelve pallets of sandbags at 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach . Residents are limited to ten bags each and sandbags are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sandbags will also be available at self-serve locations at:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYVTt_0fzUVdrn00
A Manatee County worker guides a pallet of sandbags at the Manatee County Public Beach where people can help themselves to up to 10 sand bags. Rain bands from a tropical disturbance impacting South Florida had not made their way to Manatee County beaches mid-morning Friday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to slightly strengthen into a tropical storm. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

11 a.m. update: NHC keeps forecast track unchanged

Rain bands from a tropical disturbance are already beginning to impact South Florida as the National Hurricane Center is forecasting for the system to strengthen slightly into Tropical Storm Alex.

As of their 11 a.m. update , the system is still moving slowly heading northeast at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is currently about 430 miles southwest of Ft. Myers.

The center of the storm is expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are exploring the system and looking for a defined center, which would designate the system Tropical Storm Alex. The location of the center could also cause the forecast to shift north or south.

The worst conditions, however, are expected to be felt by South Florida which will be on the right side of the system, known as the “ dirty side ” of a tropical system.

10 a.m. update: Where Manatee may see most tropical effects

In Manatee County, the Myakka City area is expected to see the worst from the tropical disturbance forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex.

Inland Manatee County is under a tropical storm warning because of the high probability that the southern portion of the county that includes Myakka City will see tropical force winds, National Weather Service Tampa Bay meteorologist Stephen Schiveley said Friday morning.

“Our main message for this system is going to be rain. You should see large rain totals,” Schiveley said.

Schiveley expected rain totals will be between 2 to 3 inches in the northern part of the county with 4 to 5 inches forecast in the southern portion. In contrast, Ft. Myers and Naples are expected to receive 10 inches of rain.

The system is already beat up because of wind shear, so conditions in Manatee County are quickly expected to improve by noon or 1 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s the beginning of rainy season so it shouldn’t be too much of a problem,” Schiveley said. “It is just going to be a breezy, soggy today overnight and into Saturday morning.”

Find a more detailed forecast story for Manatee County here .

Or checkout the statewide view from the Miami Herald here .

Closures and cancellations

▪ The Bradenton Marauders postponed their Friday evening matchup with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Instead, the two teams will play a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Lakeland.

▪ All Manatee County-operated pools and aquatic centers will be closed on Saturday and Sunday because of the threat of heavy rain and winds.

“Based on the forecast — and out of an abundance of caution — we are going to close,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement late Thursday.

The pools and aquatic centers were already scheduled to be closed on Friday.

Got more closures, cancellations or good weather photos? Email metro@bradenton.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3ZlV_0fzUVdrn00
Rain bands from a tropical disturbance impacting South Florida had not made their way to Manatee County beaches mid-morning Friday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to slightly strengthen into a tropical storm. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0Sis_0fzUVdrn00
Jameson Watkins, 6, plays on Cortez Beach. Rain bands from a tropical disturbance impacting South Florida had not made their way to Manatee County beaches mid-morning Friday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to slightly strengthen into a tropical storm. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtcgi_0fzUVdrn00
Forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone One as of Friday afternoon National Hurricane Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxXuA_0fzUVdrn00
Forecasted rain totals forecast by the National Weather Service for Florida because of the tropical disturbance forecast to become Tropical Storm Alex. Provided by the National Hurricane Center

