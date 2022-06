Click here to read the full article. Target Corp. is moving aggressively to balance the front end and back end of its business, laying out a plan to “right-size” its inventory by ramping up markdowns, removing excess and canceling orders. Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Target’s business continues to generate healthy increases in traffic and sales, despite sustained volatility in the macro environment, including shifting consumer buying patterns and rapidly changing operating conditions. Since we reported our first-quarter results, we have continued to monitor external conditions and have determined the necessary actions to remain nimble in the current environment....

RETAIL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO