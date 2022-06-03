ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dog Days of Summer: Mutts Cantina launches concert series

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutts Canine Cantina now has three locations -- near City...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Luke

A super happy 3-year-old dog is today's SPCA of Dallas Dog of the Day. Luke is waiting for his forever home.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

ZZ Top legend and Dallas native Dusty Hill's treasured items up for grabs in estate sale

UPDATE: Due to a “clerical error,” Gilded Monkey Market’s Thom Anderson tells CultureMap, information the estate sale company released to the press incorrectly insinuated that the Dusty Hill’s family is behind this sale. Rather, says Anderson, “this is an estate sale of the contents of his prior home.” Anderson now says that the contents are for sale by the new owners of Hill’s home; this was not information initially provided.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Allen, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Allen, TX
Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
City
Allen, TX
Dallas Observer

Burger Schmurger Gets a Summer Residence; Kicking Off with $1 Burgers and Blondes

Burger Schmurger, which we recently called one of the best burgers in Dallas, has some big changes coming this summer and the first you won’t want to miss. Wednesday, June 8, at 5 p.m. Burger Schmurger will begin its June residency at Craft and Growler across from Fair Park. To kick things off with a bang, they will have $1 schmurgers until sold out and Craft and Growler will have $1 blondes from Four Elements Brewing.
DALLAS, TX
socialwhirl.com

Al Biernat’s North Presents an Evening with Caymus Vineyards

Al Biernat’s North is excited to present an evening with Caymus Vineyards on Tuesday, June 14th. The evening will begin with a champagne reception at 6:30 p.m. Chef Luis has created a 4-course meal that will follow at 7 p.m.. The highlight of the meal will be during the main course featuring Maple-Bourbon Cured Elk Loin, where guests will enjoy both the Caymus Estate Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon alongside Caymus Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Mutts Cantina#Mutts Canine Cantina#Clearfork
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just south of DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do if you won $25,000? Now, let’s preface this by omitting the cliche “pay off debt” type of answer and have a little fun with it. Example: Rent out a movie theater and host a MarioKart tournament on a Friday night in your hometown.
DALLAS, TX
tinybeans.com

Awesome Hotels for a Family Staycation Near Dallas

So maybe you don’t feel like splurging on that big vacay this summer. No worries. There are tons of family friendly hotels in Dallas and elsewhere in DFW, and we’ve found a few of our favorites. From the renovated The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Frisco to the ever-popular Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, keep reading to find one that works for your crew’s next staycation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Dallas Observer

The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Mother-daughter owned boutique caters to inclusive community

At 728 N. Elm Street sits a quaint, sage greenhouse first built in the 1960s. After walking up a simple wooden ramp outside of the home’s entrance, one will find themselves in the midst of tables and racks holding a variety of tops, bottoms and accessories. The clothing styles and sizes, which run from small to 3XL, offered inside the newly opened Third & Sage boutique are just as diverse as the customers they serve, according to co-owner and North Texas native Denise Bennett.
DENTON, TX
Larry Lease

5 Great Bars and Restaurants to Visit in Dallas This Month

Many new restaurants across Dallas have begun opening as the work to open before guests flock to the beach or cooler climates.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. With the supply chain delays and rising costs, restaurants are beginning to open one after another, it seems in Dallas. They're goal is to be open by the summertime, before everyone runs for the beaches or to cooler climates. This month, there are enough new options to visit a new restaurant every day of the month. These are just five of the best ones worth visiting this month.
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Local eats: Arts & Life editor’s guide to new and opening Denton restaurants

Denton’s selection of eateries and specialty restaurants offer the community a variety of delicacies and flavors. Over the past semester, a number of restaurants have started to open across town to share their own unique takes on cuisine. Ranging from specialty Asian cookery to submarine sandwich shops, these establishments each bring something new to the local food scene. Here are some of the area’s newest dining spots, where picky eaters and adventurous foodies alike can all find something to enjoy.
DENTON, TX
Texas Monthly

A Merger of Two Classic Fort Worth Barbecue Joints Preserves Both Legacies

As long at Sam Gibbins Jr. can remember, he’s told people his dad owned a barbecue joint on Belknap in Fort Worth. Given the name, they all thought he meant Sammie’s Bar-B-Q, the legendary joint that’s been serving barbecue and beer since 1946. But Sam Gibbins Sr. was actually the proud owner of the Smoke Pit, which opened in 1961 a mile and half down the road. That is, until a few years back, when Sammie’s went up for sale. Sam Sr. knew the Smoke Pit would be demolished to make way for an apartment building, so he bought Sammie’s, remodeled the place, and reopened it in 2018.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Pride Month kicks off in Dallas at Fair Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The largest event celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas has returned to Fair Park on Saturday, June 4.Dallas Pride kicked off at 11 a.m. this morning and is open until 9 p.m. The festivities celebrating the community's legacy, honoring its history, and looking to the future will continue tomorrow with the Corona Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at 2 p.m.Both days event took place at Fair Park. Tens of thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community, including family members, allies, supporters, and sponsors, are expected to turn out.The family-friendly festival features music, dancing, child- and teen-friendly activities, food, shopping and fun. Tickets for Saturday are priced at $10 for adults, $5 for teens ages 13 through 19, and free for children under 12.The parade is free for all to attend.
DALLAS, TX
internewscast.com

Shocking Videos of Drag Event Show Kids Inside Texas Gay Bar – RedState

People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy