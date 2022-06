The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a Columbia apartment complex Sunday night. According to officials, deputies responded to 1050 Southern Drive, located in Repoint Columbia Apartments, around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found one female who had been shot in the upper body, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO