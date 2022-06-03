ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne to hold 17th Annual Celtic Festival and Highland Games

By Eve Hamilton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — Come and celebrate Celtic heritage at the 17th Annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival. The festival will take place from 10...

Firehouse Subs opens in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Firehouse Subs has opened its first Wyoming restaurant in Cheyenne today. The restaurant is located at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd., Unit C, and now serves subs steamed to perfection in 46 states. The new restaurant is under the ownership of Air Force Veteran Stu Music and...
CHEYENNE, WY
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, June 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise in Wheatland, Wyoming is overlooking Lake Festo and features the horses Sug and Toughie along with Chip, the Border Collie. The photo was taken by Debra Freitas. Debra writes: “I had a hard time choosing just one...
WYOMING STATE
‘A mother’s love’: For ForMak 5K organizers, support for record-setting event was ‘overwhelming’

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Janelle Jones, awake since 3 a.m. Saturday, wasn’t going to be stopping for a break anytime soon. Not on this day. As the main string-puller behind the inaugural ForMak 5K event this weekend at Lions Park in Cheyenne, there was constant work to be done. People to greet and thank. Instructions to announce. It was a position no one wishes they would have to be in to begin with, but one Jones took on with full force and with her heart leading the way.
CHEYENNE, WY
LCSD1: School facilities covered at the latest board meeting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees was presented with the issue of school facilities and high school schedules at the latest board meeting. Andy Knapp, executive director of support operations, gave a brief overview of the issues surrounding the school facilities. He also...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne Aquatic Center Introduces Friday Night Inflatables

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel Dr.) is introducing a new event. On Friday evenings, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Aquatic Center will host Friday Night Inflatables. These will feature two brand new Constant Airflow inflatable obstacle courses. The QE2 is an exciting constant airflow obstacle course comprised of all sorts of obstacle challenges. A final sliding exit concludes the course with a splash. These inflatable measures 19.2 meters long. The Hurdles Fun Run 11, standing at 7’3” ends with a challenging ball. It also includes posts, a hurdle, and a hole in the wall. In order to accommodate families with children unable to use the inflatable, the rec pool will also be open during this time. However, in order to slowly work the inflatables into our regularly scheduled programs this will not be available at the initial two Friday Inflatables events.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming’s Best Sandwich is at a Bakery in Cheyenne

There's nothing like a good sandwich. I'm someone that is always looking for a great sandwich shop for any meal. It's kind of like one of those things you can have for any meal (given the sandwich toppings). As it turns out, in Cheyenne, you don't necessarily have to go to a 'sandwich shop' for the best sandwich in the Cowboy State. It's located at a bakery.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming real estate market ‘staying reasonably strong’ despite higher interest rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming’s real estate market is “staying reasonably strong” despite rising interest rates, according to the head of a Wyoming realtor group. Nationally, the once red-hot housing market is cooling off, the Wall Street Journal reported recently. April sales were the slowest since the housing market boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Journal. The median price for existing homes, however, increased to $391,200.
WYOMING STATE
LOOK: 12 Pictures From The Least Expensive House In Colorado

Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (6/3/22–6/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

Community Policy