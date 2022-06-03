Cheyenne to hold 17th Annual Celtic Festival and Highland Games

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel Dr.) is introducing a new event. On Friday evenings, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Aquatic Center will host Friday Night Inflatables. These will feature two brand new Constant Airflow inflatable obstacle courses. The QE2 is an exciting constant airflow obstacle course comprised of all sorts of obstacle challenges. A final sliding exit concludes the course with a splash. These inflatable measures 19.2 meters long. The Hurdles Fun Run 11, standing at 7’3” ends with a challenging ball. It also includes posts, a hurdle, and a hole in the wall. In order to accommodate families with children unable to use the inflatable, the rec pool will also be open during this time. However, in order to slowly work the inflatables into our regularly scheduled programs this will not be available at the initial two Friday Inflatables events.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO