ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to two-week highs after solid payrolls data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* U.S. yield curve steepens after payrolls data * U.S. average hourly earnings rise less than expected * U.S. services sector slows down in May (Adds new comment, bullets, more details from the jobs report, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, putting the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year. U.S. yields from one-year notes to 30-year bonds all climbed to two-week peaks in the wake of the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report. Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs in May, while April numbers were revised up to show an increase of 436,000 jobs instead of 428,000 as previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 325,000 jobs last month. Estimates ranged between 250,000 and 477,000 jobs added. Overall, the jobs report "doesn't really change the...narrative for the Fed," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "We are still looking for 50 basis-point rate hikes in June and July, with a good chance of another 50 basis-point move in September." He said that with the blackout period approaching ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting on June 15 "anything that comes out today in terms of Fedspeak, will help define the official outlook for June's meeting." The payrolls data also showed average hourly earnings rose 0.3%, less than forecast, causing the year-on-year growth to slow to 5.2%. Jefferies, pointed out, however, that wages for production and non-supervisory positions rose 0.6%. "So, it looks like there is still good strength in wages for your 'front-line" workers, while weakness in managerial and white collar wages is obfuscating this strength," said Jefferies analysts Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons. "The headline number may suggest a softening in the competition for labor, but looking under the hood, the evidence is still there," they said. The yield curve steepened with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widening to 29.8 basis points . In late morning trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.4 bps to 2.9387%, after earlier hitting a two-week high of 2.986%. U.S. 30-year yields were up 3.6 bps at 3.1102%. Earlier, they touched a two-week peak of 3.158%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to U.S. rate move expectations, gained 2.1 bps to 2.6586%, after advancing to a two-week high earlier in the session of 2.689%. Another piece of data on Friday showed U.S. services industry growth slowed for a second straight month in May. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 55.9 last month from 57.1 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dropping to 56.4. The report had little impact on Treasuries, but it did add to growing evidence that some sectors of the U.S. economy are starting to cool off. June 3 Friday 10:37AM New York / 1437 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.145 1.1641 0.018 Six-month bills 1.61 1.6455 0.015 Two-year note 99-178/256 2.6586 0.021 Three-year note 99-184/256 2.85 0.028 Five-year note 98-144/256 2.9371 0.028 Seven-year note 98-152/256 2.9744 0.025 10-year note 99-112/256 2.9405 0.026 20-year bond 98-216/256 3.3297 0.034 30-year bond 95-108/256 3.1111 0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 36.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Tomasz Janowski)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks extend fall

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards 62 against the dollar on Monday, steered by internal market flows and capital controls, while stock indexes extended losses after the latest Western sanctions. At 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 61.46, stabilising in the relatively narrow range...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. trade deficit narrows sharply as exports hit record high

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by the most in 10 years in April as exports jumped to a record high, suggesting that trade could contribute to economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit dropped 19.1%, the largest decline...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as U.S. jobs data points to more rate hikes

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Monday, after dropping about 1% in the previous session, following a robust U.S. jobs report that signalled more interest rate increases this year, weighing on non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,850.60 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,853.60. * The Federal Reserve is on track for half a point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data showed no sign the U.S. economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs. * Gold dropped on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases. * Investors ramped up their bets on European Central Bank interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. * Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest. * South African precious metals miner Sibanye Stillwater said on Friday that trade unions leading a strike at its gold operations had a mandate from their members to accept a three-year wage deal. * Ghana's gold production fell 30% last year to its lowest in more than a decade, knocking the country off its spot as Africa's top producer, the president of the mines chamber said on Friday. * Gold discounts widened in India last week as demand faltered due to a rise in prices and a winding up of wedding season, while consumers remained wary of purchasing bullion in top consumer China amid a gradual relaxing of coronavirus restrictions. * In other metals, platinum firmed 0.2% to $1,015.99 and palladium climbed 0.9% to $1,993.52. Silver rose 0.1% to $21.92 per ounce. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise before supply, inflation data in focus

(Adds inflation expectations, context, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to 3-1/2-week highs on Monday before the United States Treasury will this week issue new supply and with data on Friday expected to show still high inflation. The U.S. Treasury will sell $96 billion in debt, including $44 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $33 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. That is likely to push yields higher as banks and investors prepare to absorb the issuance. “The move towards higher yields is consistent with new supply coming what you would expect for preparation for the in, especially in the long-end,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose eight basis points to 3.038%. Two-year yields gained seven basis points to 2.734%. Inflation expectations also increased, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) , a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, rising to 3.07%. They are up from a three-month low of 2.86% on May 24. Friday's inflation data could boost expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates as it tries to bring down price pressures that are rising at the fastest pace in 40 years. Ten-year Treasury yields fell from 3-1/2-year highs of 3.203% reached on May 9 as investors worried that the Fed’s tightening will dent growth and risk tipping the U.S. economy into recession. That also raised the prospect that the U.S. central bank could pause rate increases in September. But yields moved back higher last week as Fed officials including Vice Chair Lael Brainard played down the likelihood of a pause and expressed concern that inflation will remain stubbornly high. “The September pause camp has already lost a lot of credibility with the way Fed speakers have been addressing it recently, but I think that when we see this (inflation) data it really should put the nail in the coffin,” said Simons. Friday's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have gained 0.7% in May, compared with 0.3% in April, with annual inflation unchanged at 8.3%, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its June and July meetings, with an additional 50 basis point increase also possible in September. Fed fund futures traders expect the Fed’s benchmark rate to rise to 3.19% in March, from 0.83% now. June 6 Monday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.1875 1.2074 0.022 Six-month bills 1.6525 1.6892 0.033 Two-year note 99-141/256 2.7343 0.067 Three-year note 99-120/256 2.9397 0.076 Five-year note 98-30/256 3.0351 0.084 Seven-year note 97-246/256 3.0768 0.087 10-year note 98-156/256 3.038 0.083 20-year bond 97-148/256 3.4184 0.085 30-year bond 93-244/256 3.19 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 1.00 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Interest Rates#Treasuries#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Bmo Capital Markets
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

U.S. aims to ramp up international tourism hit hard by COVID

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will unveil a new strategy aimed at boosting international tourism hit hard by COVID-19 and government travel restrictions by streamlining the entry process and promoting more diverse destinations. The "National Travel and Tourism Strategy" sets a goal of 90...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

469K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy