Wardrobe Breakdown: Iman Vellani at Ms. Marvel Launch Event In Los Angeles

Congratulations goes out to Jennifer Lopez. She attended the 2022 MTV Movie & Tv Awards last night held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica! J Lo got teary eyed as she accepted the Generation Award and also won a trophy for her song, “On My Way” from Marry Me. On the red carpet she strutted her stuff in a black leather vest and long cut out maxi skirt and finished off her look with diamond necklace and tear drop earrings. I loved this look on J Lo but she looked a bit frustrated lol. Maybe it was hot out there, but I do have the details on what designer she was wearing inside….

1 DAY AGO