ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wardrobe Breakdown: Iman Vellani at Ms. Marvel Launch Event In Los Angeles

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow cute is up and coming Actress Iman Vellani on the red carpet at the premiere of her new original series called, Ms.Marvel! She wore and purple ruffled off-the-shoulder gown and silver platform shoes, accented...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Miley Cyrus At NBCUniversal Upfront Events

Singer Miley Cyrus attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts with a performance in NYC last week. During the event she sang “Wrecking Ball” and Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”. She will also be back on NBC for her New Year’s Eve Party special that did very well last year. I loved the red silk vintage dress that she wore it looked lovely on her and the black shades! I have details on what she wore inside, check it out, love Miley!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Beyonce Takes Creative Risk in Backward Dress & Big-Toe Sandals While Spotted in NYC

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce got creative with a sundress in her newest post on Instagram yesterday in NYC. The superstar had her fans buzzing about interesting twist on a Paco Rabanne dress, some observers commenting that the dress looked like it was put on backward. Based on the original styling and photos of the fall 2021  dress, it would seem that Queen Bey got creative, making the back of the dress the front. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The maxi length number was dotted in red, white and blue floral prints with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Blooms in Unexpected 3D Floral Hat, Re-Worn Dress & Heels at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton gave her sharp style a springtime spin in a whimsical and unexpected way for a daytime garden party with Prince William. God Save The Queen @RoyalFamily #PrinceWilliam @KensingtonRoyal #DuchessofCambridge #catherinemiddleton #KateMiddleton #kateat40 #TheDuchessofCambridge #BuckinghamPalace #gardenparty pic.twitter.com/uIbsZKkV1V — HRH Catherine (@CatherineGCVO) May 25, 2022 While hosting the event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, standing in for Queen Elizabeth II, Middleton wore a mint green dress. The gauzy number featured puffed cuffed sleeves, a high neckline and flounced knee-length skirt; in fact, it happened to be custom made by her dressmaker. Finishing the look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Lopez At The MTV Movie & Tv Awards

Congratulations goes out to Jennifer Lopez. She attended the 2022 MTV Movie & Tv Awards last night held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica! J Lo got teary eyed as she accepted the Generation Award and also won a trophy for her song, “On My Way” from Marry Me. On the red carpet she strutted her stuff in a black leather vest and long cut out maxi skirt and finished off her look with diamond necklace and tear drop earrings. I loved this look on J Lo but she looked a bit frustrated lol. Maybe it was hot out there, but I do have the details on what designer she was wearing inside….
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Looked Sleek & Sexy On Russell Wilson's Arm At The SI Swim Cover Party

Thursday night was a big one for Ciara. The 36-year-old walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, at the Sports Illustrated swim issue cover party – for which she posed front and center – and once inside the venue, the mother of three switched outfits to perform in front of all the event's patrons.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Iman
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum Praises Daughter Leni as She Lands a Major Modeling Job

Heidi Klum is a proud mom. The supermodel and America's Got Talent host celebrated her daughter Leni Klum as she landed a major modeling job. The 18-year-old is the latest face of Michael Kors and recently starred in a campaign video for the brand, which just debuted a collection of activewear with sports apparel company Ellesse.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms Marvel#Wardrobe#Muslim#American
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Aabha Gopan

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy