MONTGOMERY POST – A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 12:41 p.m. Monday, June 6, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 191 near Chilton County 211, in Chilton County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO