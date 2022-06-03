ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Beck Says Album With Johnny Depp Coming This Summer

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

A day after a jury awarded actor Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in a widely watched trail, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck announced that he has a full-length collaborative album due out this summer with the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck told a crowd at the Sage Gateshead in Gateshead, England during a show in which Depp joined him on stage for a run of songs that included covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” as well as the John Lennon song “Isolation,” a cover of which the pair released in 2020 .

Depp surprised fans earlier this week at Beck’s Sunday night show in Sheffield, England when he jumped on stage to perform “Isolation” and the other clutch of covers, then did it again on Monday and Tuesday during Beck’s gigs at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Before becoming a blockbuster movie icon, Depp harbored dreams of rock stardom and over the years he has collaborate with everyone from Iggy Pop to Marilyn Manson and the supergroup Hollywood Vampires , featuring Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

After releasing their version of the 1970 Lennon song near the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020, Beck said in a statement, “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this truck during our time in the studio last year. We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”

At press time a spokesperson for Beck said there was no additional information available on the album.

See a fan recording of Beck’s comments below.

